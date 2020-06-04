Where You Know The Reign Star

Actor Will Kemp began his career playing The Wolfman in the 2004 box office hit Van Helsing, and here is a breakdown of his filmography so far.

Here is a breakdown of Reign star Will Kemp & # 39; s career so far. Will Kemp began his career as a dancer and played the role of the swan in the Matthew Bourne film. swan lake. Following appearances in television commercials for Gap, Kemp made his big-screen debut with the box office hit of 2004. Van Helsing as Velkan, who transforms into the movie version of The Wolfman. The movie didn't give Kemp a lot of opportunities to flex his acting muscles as the character spends most of his screen time as a CGI monster; he also repeated the role for the Van Helsing videogame.

Will Kemp followed up with a role in the 2004 thriller Mind hunters, a delightfully trashy b-movie with a solid cast, featuring Jonny Lee Miller, LL Cool J, and Christian Slater. In the following years, he divided his time between film and television projects, appearing as William Shakespeare alongside Van Helsing co-star Elena Anaya in romantic comedy Miguel and William, episodes of the new version of 2009 The prisoner starring Jim Caviezel and had a role in the sequel Step 2: The streets.

Most of Will Kemp's projects in the following years were for television, including an episode of spy drama. Nikita, 90210Thriller, television movie Without scales with Lacey Chabert and a supporting role in Flowers in the Attic continuation Petals in the wind in 2014. He also portrayed the main villain Drazen in the STV sequel. The Scorpion King 4: The Quest For Power alongside Rutger Hauer and Michael Biehn.

After the horror movie Emily Blair's secrets and protagonist and producer of murderous thriller The midnight man co-starring Doug Jones and William Forsythe: Will Kemp landed the role of Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley on The CW & # 39; s Reign. This historical drama debuted in 2013 and featured a fictional account of Mary's life, Queen Of Scots, with Kemp joining the cast in the fourth and final season.

Will Kemp has been busy in the years since Reign came to an end, appearing alongside Nikita star Maggie Q in the horror movie Dream and romantic comedy TV movie Royal matchmaker. He also appeared in a 2018 medical drama episode Black code and played a supporting role in the Netflix ice skating drama Spinning, which only lasted one season. Will Kemp made a special appearance in Doom patrol as the young version of Steve Dayton / Mento in 2019, and the next to appear alongside game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon in the upcoming British thriller Barbarians.

