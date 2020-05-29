Whether to evaluate women working for Sars-Cov-2







Labor and delivery units may need to consider regional prevalence of COVID-19 when deciding whether to screen asymptomatic pregnant women for SARS-CoV-2 infection at admission, suggests research published online in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

In Los Angeles, researchers stopped universal testing after none of the first 80 asymptomatic women had positive results. The researchers in Chicago, on the other hand, found a positive rate of approximately 1.6% among 614 asymptomatic patients and continue to evaluate all patients.

"Decisions regarding universal testing should be made in the context of regional prevalence of COVID-19 infection, with the recognition that a 'one size fits all' approach is unlikely to be justifiable," Torri D. Metz, MD, of Utah Health University in Salt Lake City said in an editorial accompanying research letters describing the experience in Los Angeles and Chicago. "In the context of a low prevalence of COVID-19 infection in the population or in places with limited availability of tests, deferring universal tests may represent the best part of the value by weighing the risks, benefits, economic burden and the unintended consequences of testing for SARS-CoV-2 infection. In regions of high prevalence, universal testing can be a valuable addition to obstetric care that will prevent infection in healthcare workers and neonates. "

Assessment of all patients can also provide valuable surveillance at the population level, added Dr. Metz, who is an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology, a subspecialist in maternal-fetal medicine and vice president of research in obstetrics and gynecology.

One week of data

After New York hospitals reported a prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection of approximately 13% among asymptomatic working women, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles changed its policy of evaluating only women with symptoms of COVID-19 to screen all women beginning April 4, 2020. "The New York data worried us greatly about the possibility of asymptomatic infections among our own pregnant patients," said Mariam Naqvi, MD, in a news release. specialist in maternal-fetal medicine at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. "This would have implications for them, their babies, their homes, and the health of our caregivers."

In 1 week, 82 pregnant women admitted to the obstetric unit were examined for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Of two women who reported symptoms of COVID-19, one tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. "Of the remaining 80 asymptomatic women, none tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and all remained symptom-free during their hospitalizations," reported Dr. Naqvi and colleagues. "One asymptomatic patient had an inadequate nasopharyngeal sample and refused to repeat the test."

The precautions taken during the universal tests meant that all members of the treatment team wore valuable personal protective equipment. In some cases, mothers and newborns were separated until test results were available.

"We discontinued universal testing after a 7-day period, because we were unable to justify continuing testing of asymptomatic women in the absence of positive results for SARS-CoV-2 infection," they noted. "Although universal testing did not yield enough positive results in our obstetric unit to warrant continued testing at this time, our approach may change if local infection rates increase."

20 days trial

In a prospective case series of pregnant women admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago from April 8 to 27, 2020, universal tests detected asymptomatic infections. Women with scheduled admissions were evaluated 12-36 hours before admission to a driving test center, and women with unscheduled admissions received a test that had a response time of 2 to 3 hours. In addition, patients were examined for symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, body aches, chills, new onset vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, and red or painful eyes.

"Asymptomatic women with pending tests were managed on the routine work floor, but health workers wore personal protective equipment that included a respirator during the second stage of labor and delivery until the test result was available "wrote Emily S. Miller, MD, MPH, of Northwestern University, Chicago, and colleagues.

During the first 20 days of universal testing, 635 pregnant women were admitted and 23 (3.6%) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Of 21 women with symptoms of COVID-19, 13 (62%) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Of 614 women who were asymptomatic, 10 (1.6%) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. "Our data corroborates the observation that pregnant women with SARS-CoV-2 infection on admission do not appear to be reliably identified using only symptom detection," the researchers wrote.

Unintended consequences

Despite the lack of effective treatments for mild to moderate COVID-19, "knowledge of the disease status allows … healthcare workers to wear appropriate personal protective equipment to prevent exposure," wrote Dr. Metz. It also allows "women to be counseled on ways to decrease transmission to newborns" and allows close monitoring of infected patients.

At the same time, universal testing can have unintended consequences for infected patients, such as stigmatization, separation from the newborn, and delays in care related to healthcare providers who spend more time donning personal protective equipment or changes in medical decision making regarding caesarean section. she emphasized.

"Obstetricians should be aware of the prevalence of the disease in their communities and consider universal screening for asymptomatic women on an ongoing basis as new & # 39; hot spots & # 39; are identified for COVID-19 infection" Dr. Metz concluded.

