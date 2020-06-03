Which Contestant Are You Based On Your Chinese Zodiac?

Like most other reality shows, MTV & # 39; s The challenge He takes many contestants with strong and diverse personalities, puts them all in strange situations and environments, and then makes all players compete against each other until someone emerges as the winner.

Viewers and fans have gotten to know many of the player's personalities quite well over the years. But when it comes to the Chinese zodiac signs, players in The challenge best represents each sign?

12 Rat – Veronica Portillo

The Rat is the first sign in the Chinese zodiac, and those born in this sign are quite memorable. They are generally very charming and personable, but they are also very opportunistic and good at spotting anything they can use to their advantage.

And although Veronica has always been a great competitor, one of her best skills as a player is to find weaknesses in the game or other players and exploit them.

eleven Ox – Abram Boise

Abram was a player in The challenge who always valued good character and competence above all else, which made him unique and often left him at odds with others.

But just like any true ox, Abram was always able to pay the game on his way, because his strength and sense of determination got him exactly where he needed to go.

10 Tiger – CT Tamburello

Those born in the Tiger years are exactly what most people would expect them to be. They're usually very strong and brave, and they're never the type to back down in a fight.

Like CT, her strength is undeniable and can be very intimidating, but her cheeky demeanor can also cause problems for people who have difficulty handling such aggression.

9 9 Rabbit – Diem Brown

In Chinese astrology, rabbits are extremely charming people who get along with everyone and who like them. And that charm is not fake or put, they are very nice because they are really kind.

Diem Brown was one of the few players in the history of the series who was loved by absolutely everyone, including fans, making him the perfect representation of the Rabbit.

8 Dragon – Wes Bergmann

As the only mythical beast in the Chinese zodiac, the Dragon truly represents the best of the best. Dragons are usually extremely ambitious and confident, but that ambition and confidence are not unwarranted, because a Dragon generally manages to make his dreams come true.

Wes's achievements in The challenge It's been epic, and it's actually good in every aspect of the game, so it's only fair that it represents the Dragon from the series.

7 7 Snake – Ashley Mitchell

Fans of the show who aren't fans of Ashley might assume that she is the Serpent for a more dire reason, but what the Serpent represents in the zodiac is actually different from what many might expect.

Snakes are known to be quite loyal to their loved ones, they have a talent for attracting and enchanting many people, and they are generally very smart and calculating.

6 6 Horse – Cara Maria Sorbello

It's just that The challengeThe resident girl of the horse is also the Chinese Zodiac Horse, but Cara actually represents her favorite animal quite well.

Those born under the sign of the Horse are true free spirits who feel compelled to live life to the fullest and travel as much as they can. They cannot bear to be suffocated by others and need to express themselves fully.

5 5 Sheep – Aneesa Ferreira

Aneesa has recently regretted feeling like the mother of the house, but it is not surprising that she has fallen into this role given her personality.

Like the Chinese Zodiac Sheep, she is extremely compassionate and kind-hearted, with a rather tough and powerful side.

4 4 Monkey – Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

Those born in the year of the Monkey are best known for being dumb, but underneath that comical appearance is someone who is really smart and smart.

Like the man named after a monkey's favorite food, those born in this sign are social butterflies that can enchant almost anyone and many situations seem fun.

3 Rooster – Jordan Wiseley

To put it lightly, Jordan is a controversial figure in The challenge, both in the eyes of fans and fellow competitors.

Just like a typical rooster, you know how to do things, but you don't have a personal filter either, and you don't think you should have one either. Roosters are arrogant and quick to leave the weak behind, but they generally achieve their dreams, no matter how big.

2 Dog – Jenna Compono

The Chinese sign for the dog generally has personality traits that any real-life dog lover is bound to recognize. They are quite moral, they have a strong character, they are empathetic and their kindness makes almost everyone like them.

And that's not something that can be said about many of the competitors in The challengeBut it certainly can be said about Jenna.

one Pig – Mike "The Miz" Mizanin

Newer fans of the series might not realize that WWE fighter The Miz was actually in The real world and then in The challenge before becoming a professional fighter.

And although he has made a fighting career, Zodiac Pigs are natural peacekeepers who are trustworthy, generous, and who love nothing more than to have fun surrounded by friends, who is exactly the type of person Mike proved himself to be in the series.

