Which Contestant Are You Based On Your Chinese Zodiac?

The MTV series The challenge It has lasted longer than many people may have been alive, and its constant reuse of the most popular or intriguing competitors has resulted in those players developing very strong on-screen personalities that resonate with the audience in different ways.

RELATED: The Challenge: Johnny Bananas 5 Biggest Wins (and 5 Biggest Faults)

Almost all Challenge fans have their favorite player, and they all like each player for different reasons. But how do those memorable personalities align with the signs of the zodiac? Here are 12 of Challenge's most popular competitors, along with zodiac signs that each represents the best.

12 Aries – CT Tamburello

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, so it is not surprising that they are known for their strong personalities. They always strive for everything from the beginning, and are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve what they want.

CT is a fairly ideal representation of the powerful, loud, and often intimidating ram.

eleven Taurus – Darrell Taylor

Taurus can often be a puzzle. Although on the surface they don't seem intimidating, they generally are intimidating once someone knows them. They are not boastful, and prefer to simply show what they have rather than telling people they have it.

But as anyone will soon discover, what they have is something that most people don't want to mess with.

10 Gemini – Coral Smith

Air signs are the signs of the intellect and the mind, and Geminis in particular are known for their quick wit and their ability to move from subject to subject with ease.

RELATED: The Challenge: Total Madness: 5 Alliances We Want to See (and 5 That Must End)

And while Coral has always been a dominant player in many ways, the only way he beat all other players was in his wits. The challenge He may not be known for his brainiacs, but no one in the show's history could mentally clash with Coral.

9 9 Cancer – Leroy Garrett

Leroy is actually an exceptional physical and mental competitor who has never been lucky enough to clinch a victory, but where he clearly stands out is his ability to make friends and get along with everyone.

Her honesty and openness wins over everyone, but she can also connect emotionally with everyone on the show. Its intuitive way of navigating the game is a perfectly perfect way of handling things.

8 Leo – Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

Johnny Bananas is without a doubt one of the best players who has ever played. The challenge, and everyone knows it. Everyone knows it in large part because Johnny tells everyone that, all the time.

Bananas is good and he knows it very well, and unlike other players who could play under the radar, Johnny prides himself on his game to embarrass a lion. So he is clearly a Leo.

7 7 Virgo – Jenna Compono

Jenna is definitely a tough competitor, but her sweet demeanor covers all of the underlying competitive intensity.

Virgos are known for being kind and quite innocent, but they also know how to contain their emotions and simply work diligently and consistently to get things done. People are intrigued by her sincerity, and Jenna is one of the few completely honest players in The challenge.

6 6 Libra – Kyle Christie

Lately, Kyle has been working to gain the trust of players who think he previously made too many loyalties with too many people.

RELATED: Ranking Every Woman's Chances of Winning the Challenge: Total Madness

However, like any typical Libra, it doesn't seem like Kyle was doing that to be misleading, but even more so because he was making decent friends with everyone. Libras always have good intentions, but they can also understand anyone's perspective, which makes them seem a bit everywhere.

5 5 Scorpio – Wes Bergmann

Scorpios are known to be a bit manipulative and sneaky, and as water signs they can really tap into other people's emotions and psyches and use that against them. Therefore, it is not surprising that Wes represents the scorpions of the zodiac.

Of course, he's not beating any intellectual titans, but Wes's ability to take control of the game and manipulate all players to his advantage is insane.

4 4 Sagittarius – Stephen Bear

Sagittarius is a fire sign that is more fighter than angry, and although the aggression in them can come out easily, it rarely lasts. The truth is, Sag cares more about having fun and enjoying life than anything else.

And like Bear, they chronically have their feet in their mouths, but people easily forgive them because it's clear that it doesn't come from a place of cruelty.

3 Capricorn – Natalie "Ninja" Duran

Outside, Capricorns may seem overly serious and a little reserved. They also like things the way they like, and their silence can turn into volume when someone upsets their normal balance.

However, underneath that image is someone who is practically unstoppable, like Ninja. Once a Cap fixes their mind on something, they will do it no matter what the cost.

2 Aquarius – Sarah Rice

Sarah Rice is a player who always felt like she never fit in, and on one level that may have been true.

She is a type of personality that is rare in The challengeBut fortunately for her, the unique set of skills she brought to the game finally made her a very popular and appreciated player.

one Pisces – Cara Maria Sorbello

Sometimes a Pisces may seem overly sensitive, but they really feel things as strongly as they express them, and their unusual nature often makes them feel misunderstood.

It's hard not to want a Pisces once someone knows them, but their emotional responses can sometimes hinder their other exceptional personal qualities.

NEXT: Ranking Each Man's Chances Of Winning The Challenge: Total Madness



next

Which Tim Burton character are you based on your zodiac sign?





