Which Disney Song Are You Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

Nothing says Disney like a moving song. In fact, along with fascinating villains and adorable heroines and heroes, it's precisely the catchy tunes that have been key to Disney's long success.

RELATED: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The Lion King (Disney's Unplanned Success)

Although it can be quite difficult to choose just one Disney favorite song, thinking about them through the lens of the zodiac provides a useful way of thinking which of the many musical triumphs best matches an individual's personality.

12 Aries – "How far will I go"

The character Moana is one of the most fascinating and important princesses that has emerged in recent Disney years. She is ardent and independent, and she is not afraid to say what she wants and to look for it, no matter what they say or do.

This makes this song a perfect choice for the Aries, who are also always ready for an adventure, to see what exactly is right on the horizon.

eleven Taurus – "Poor unfortunate souls"

The Taurus viewer is always on top of the details, making this a perfect song for them. Anyone who remembers this enthusiastic issue of Ursula, in which she convinces the naive Ariel to sign her voice in exchange for legs, will appreciate the fact that the sea witch clearly has an eye for detail.

The contract is so powerful that it forces Ariel to sign that even Triton himself cannot undo it.

10 Gemini – "Colors of the Wind"

The Gemini is in a way the air sign par excellence, full of exuberant life and always ready to take risks. That is what makes this song a perfect choice for them. In addition to his positive message about embracing the power of the earth, he also features some really impressive stunts by the Pocahontas singers.

RELATED: Top 10 Animated Walt Disney Movies (According to Rotten Tomatoes)

Gemini will appreciate the beauty and liveliness of this iconic Disney song.

9 9 Cancer – "Part of your world"

As a sign of water, Cancer is always in a state of longing, often with a little sadness and self-pity, both of which are featured in this song. Ariel sings it as she contemplates what it would be like to bond with humans ashore rather than continue to be limited by her life under the sea and under her father's rule.

It's a pretty beautiful song, and Cancer will appreciate the way it captures a bittersweet sense of desire.

8 Leo: "I can't wait to be king"

No sign loves to be the center of attention as much as the Leo. No matter where they go, they always seem to draw your attention to them. Considering the fact that this is exactly what this song is about, they should find themselves caught up in their exuberance.

It also helps that it is being done by a young lion who longs to assume the position he believes is his destiny.

7 7 Virgo – "I will make you a man"

Everyone knows that Virgos loves to go into detail and they love to plan. Perhaps you cannot count on any other sign as much as the Virgo, who never wants to lose himself in dreams and fantasies.

Therefore, they will appreciate the way in which Li Shang announces that he and all his apprentices will get down to work and defeat the Huns. They will also appreciate that it has almost no tolerance for failure (another characteristic feature of Virgo).

6 6 Libra – "Let it go"

When Elsa flees to the desert and builds her fantasy castle with ice and her own magic, it is a moment of sublime freedom, her proud announcement that she will no longer be bound by what others think of her.

There is a deep idealism in this song, an expression of Elsa's wish that things could be different from what they are and that all that is needed is her will to achieve it, that Libras also find resonance with her own experiences.

5 5 Scorpio – "Hellfire"

There are few songs in the Disney canon so dark and sinister in this one, in which the corrupt and hypocritical judge Claude Frollo sings about his illicit desire for the young Esmeralda. It's a haunting song, and it's also a time when the judge explores the deepest parts of her own tortured psyche.

RELATED: The Lion King (1994): 10 Ways Scar Could Have Won

The Scorpio, as a sign that is very attractive and very twisted in some respects, will greatly appreciate this unique melody.

4 4 Sagittarius – "Belle"

Sagittarians tend to be intellectually and philosophically oriented, so they are often impatient and frustrated if the world around them does not stimulate them in the way they need.

That is precisely why they will appreciate this song, the number Belle sings as she walks the streets of her city. It is a perfect distillation of all the things that she and Sagittarius find missing in the world around them.

3 Capricorn – "Get ready"

Every good villain knows that revenge is a dish that is served cold. It is one of those things that cannot be rushed, and you have to make sure that all the details are like that. That's what makes this song so cool; in fact, its central premise is there in the title.

Practical and disciplined Capricorn will love that Scar has taken so many steps to ensure that his plan to become king comes true.

2 Aquarius – "I never had a friend like me"

The Aquarius is one of the friendliest signs in the zodiac (even if you can't always tell what they are thinking). They are also incredibly loyal.

This song, performed by Genie when he tells Aladdin all the things he can give him, will resonate with them, particularly as it heralds the spectacular loyalty that the great blue man will show Aladdin, even after they give him his freedom.

one Pisces – "Reflection"

Pisces is one of the most introspective signs, and they also have a lot of imagination, always thinking of new ways of seeing the world.

This is the perfect song for them, and Pisces will find itself identifying with Mulan's frustrations that the life he is living doesn't seem to measure up to the person he knows was born. In particular, they will love the magnificent vocals both in the film and in the soundtrack versions of the song.

NEXT: 10 Fun Biographies If Disney Princes Had Dating Apps



next

Step Up Franchise: Top 10 Dance Routines Ranked





