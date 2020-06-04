Which Female Action Movie Hero Are You Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

Female action movie heroines definitely stand out when done right. After all, we have action legends like Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, and others who are making amazing movies, with many more on the horizon.

RELATED: 10 Great Action Movies to See If You Love John Wick

With so many types of heroes, they are a great platform to combine with the signs of the zodiac. From moody Aries, to stubborn cancers, to just Libras, this is how these amazing female action heroes match the signs of the zodiac. Which hero matches your sign?

12 Aries: The Bride (Kill Bill)

People under the sign of Aries are considered natural leaders. They are independent, assertive and courageous. They hate being restricted, but they are also impulsive and selfish.

His girlfriend Kill bill Cinema is clearly an Aries. She is not afraid to get what she wants, even if it means doing it alone. But sometimes it can also be impulsive and make mistakes.

eleven Taurus: Sarah Connor (The Terminator)

Taurus people are down-to-earth people who are determined, trustworthy, loyal, sensual and stubborn. They have good taste and can often seek pleasure.

Sarah Connor from the Terminator The franchise is an example of this zodiac sign. He never gives up on what he has set out to do because of his determination and stubbornness.

10 Gemini: Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Geminis can be considered two-faced, mischievous and selfish, but they are also dynamic, ambitious and intelligent. They have many talents and love games.

Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, is a Gemini. She is a spy, which means she has to constantly pretend to be someone else who fits this sign quite accurately.

9 9 Cancer: Alice (Resident Evil)

Cancers are nurturing and friendship-oriented people. They can be emotional, sensitive and self-absorbed, but they are practical, they hate arguing and they forgive others while remembering everything.

RELATED: Fan Casting: 10 Perfect Actors For A Live-Action Hercules

Alice of the Demonic resident The franchise is cancer. She is able to make friends with others quite easily, but she is also very practical, which helps her survive.

8 Leo: Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)

Leo's are faithful, confident, inspiring and creative people. They are popular and generous, but sometimes they can be proud and dominant.

Lara Croft of the tomb Raider Cinema is clearly a Leo. She knows it's amazing and she really enjoys it. On the other hand, his pride also gets in his way.

7 7 Virgo: Princess Leia (Star Wars)

Virgos can guide others thanks to their kindness, creativity, intelligence and reliability. They like to please others and can consider themselves perfectionists, but they can also easily succeed in what they do.

Princess Leia from Star Wars Obviously he is a Virgo. She is a great diplomat thanks to her kindness, but she is also a reliable and intelligent fighter.

6 6 Libra: Selene (Underworld)

Libras can be fearful and indecisive, but they are also adventurous, irresistible, fair, and friendly. On top of that, they can have complicated love lives.

Selene from the Underworld The franchise is a Libra. She is absolutely irresistible and often embarks on adventures ignoring what others tell her to do.

5 5 Scorpio: Ellen Ripley (Alien)

Scorpios are self-sufficient but reserved, wise but dominant, passionate but bitter. They are usually very powerful people, but they can also be quite unpredictable.

RELATED: 5 Action Movies Virgos Will Love (and 5 Hate)

Ellen Ripley from the Alien Movies are an example of Scorpio. She is confident in herself, but she also has a sense of responsibility, which is why some of her teammates consider her bitter.

4 4 Sagittarius: Katniss Everdeen (The Hunger Games)

Sagittarius people are achievers. They are direct and brave people who can sometimes be aggressive, callous and even cold. However, they are loving and open-minded.

Katniss Everdeen from the The Hunger Games The franchise is a Sagittarius. She is not afraid to speak her mind, but sometimes it can also seem cold.

3 Capricorn: Imperator Furiosa (Mad Max: Fury Road)

Capricorns are hardworking and ambitious, which is why they sometimes cannot be satisfied until they reach the top. They are direct, organized, loyal and stubborn. However, they are also selfish.

Furious Imperator of Mad Max: Fury Road He is a Capricorn. She is incredibly organized when it comes to saving women, as well as being very stubborn, which is why she is successful.

2 Aquarius: Elizabeth Swann (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Aquarius people set trends. They are innovative and creative individuals, but they are also often aloof and eccentric, making them stand out so much.

Elizabeth Swann of the pirates of the Caribbean The franchise is an aquarium. She is not afraid to go against what society dictates her to do, while remaining true to herself and innovative in many ways.

one Pisces: Diana Prince / Wonder Woman (DC Extended Universe)

Pisces people are free and sensual. They are the melancholic who can easily sympathize with other people, but cannot function alone. They can be seductive, sensitive, and emotional.

Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, is an example of this sign. She can connect with people almost without interruption and at the same time have a hypnotic personality.

NEXT: 10 '90s Action Movies Critics Hated (But Audiences Loved)



next

Five times we feel sorry for Harry Potter (and five times we were nervous)





