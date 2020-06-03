Which Horror Movie Monster Are You Based On Your Zodiac?

All signs of the zodiac have unique personality profiles that are distinct and memorable. From the aggressive Aries to the Pisces of another world, each sign has some distinctive features that almost everyone born below can identify with in some way.

And while the world of cinematic monsters doesn't seem to have a natural connection to the world of the zodiac, these creatures and characters often have some unique traits that define them as well. So which of the world's most famous movie monsters best represents each zodiac sign?

12 Aries – The Predator

Obviously, all monsters in movies tend to attack their prey, but none are as aggressive or physically talented as the Predator. While many movie monsters are monsters by nature, the Predator has become the strongest warrior in the galaxy.

That kind of physical dominance and aggression suits the Aries personality quite well.

eleven Taurus – The Terminator

Taurus is a sign represented by the bull, and although they don't stand out in a crowd unless they want to, they will work diligently and with determination towards their goal. And if someone makes the mistake of believing they can put a Taurus off course, they will be the ones to move before a Taurus moves.

So a movie monster like Terminator really blends in with the Taurus style.

10 Gemini – The Thing

Geminis are extremely smart, and while their representative twins might hint at some duplicate behavior, the reality is that Geminis only know what parts of themselves to show the right people.

And in that sense, a horror villain like the Thing seems to be a literal manifestation of that Gemini personality trait.

9 9 Cancer – Pennywise The Clown

Cancers are an extremely emotional and intuitive sign, and they are very much in touch with themselves and with others.

So if there was an evil version of that typical Cancer makeup, then it would be Pennywise the clown. This evil clown (or what often appears as a clown) uses his prey's emotions and fears to manipulate them exactly where he wants them.

8 Leo – Godzilla

Leos are represented by the lion, and everyone knows that the lion is very proud. If a Leo is somewhere, everyone else in the room knows it. They like to be in the spotlight and don't mind redirecting attention to themselves.

His monster version of the horror movie would clearly be Godzilla, a monster who just gets mad and gets as much attention as possible.

7 7 Virgo – Regan / Pazuzu

As anyone could guess on their own, Virgos are typically known for their innocence and purity.

So there is some irony in the fact that the demon Pazuzu decided to possess someone as pure and innocent as Regan MacNeil. The demon knows how to use Regan's innocence as a weapon, which is what any evil Virgo would do.

6 6 Libra – Frankenstein

Although Libras are usually very sociable and quite open, it can be difficult to read them because they are everywhere. They love balance and fairness, so they can often see from different points of view and sides of a discussion.

So they would be the best combination with something like Frankenstein, a monster that is not only one thing, but a fusion of many.

5 5 Scorpio – Dracula

Scorpios are the dark, mysterious, and perplexing sign of the zodiac. Although they may be very closed, everyone is attracted to them.

So any old movie monster wouldn't be right for them. The seductive, manipulative and most "exclusive" monster, Count Dracula, is the best representation of this cunning and sensual sign of the scorpion.

4 4 Sagittarius – Werewolf

On the other hand, a sign like Sagittarius is probably much better represented by a wilder and more animalistic movie monster, like the classic werewolf.

Falls are smart, but can often be governed by your passions and urges. They are also usually very jovial, but once someone gets angry, it can be as if they have become a different person, and their anger can be quite scary.

3 Capricorn – Jaws

Silent, slow, methodical and direct are all words that could be used to describe Capricorn, and they are also words that can be used to describe the legendary shark, Shark.

Capricorns are not showboats and are natural solitaires, so when they decide to do something, they will just do it, and by the time someone realizes it will be done.

2 Aquarium – The Brundlefly

David Cronenberg's Brundlefly The fly He's a scary monster from the movie, but what makes him almost scarier is that he was once human, and became what he is through his own experimentation and exploration.

If an Aquarius were a monster, that would be its story. They love to think outside the box and don't mind being different, so sacrificing your body on the altar of your own experiment would make sense.

one Pisces – The Xenomorph

The Xenomorph is one of the scariest movie monsters of all time, and that's largely because it's so haunting and unknown.

Pisces, the last sign of the zodiac, often houses the most unusual people. That almost alien nature makes them a natural match with something as strange and incomprehensible as the Xenomorph.

