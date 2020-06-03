Which How I Met Your Mother Character Are You Based On Your Zodiac?

There is a wide range of weird and wonderful characters that all help to make How i met your mother a fantastic sitcom, including but not limited to the main cast. There are so many different personalities that grow and develop, that share dynamics and relationships, and that fans love or hate.

Due to these unique and large personalities, the characters are highly distinguishable and easily adapted to the various signs of the zodiac. While many characters display many sign attributes, each of them has a character that truly represents them more than anyone else.

12 Aries – Lily Aldrin

Lily is a character that fits in with a few signs, but despite her soft, fun-loving lily side, she is very much an Aries.

Passionate, stubborn and motivated with a big pushy side, Lily is willing to do anything and do her best to get away with it, either by sabotaging Ted's relationships or demanding that she be the de facto mother of the group. .

eleven Taurus – Ted Mosby

The main character in the show Ted is practically the perfect Taurus, aside from his pretentious nature.

Ted is a hard worker and is often loyal to his friends and the woman he loves, as well as practical and reliable. He's also incredibly stubborn, but he has all the love in the world, ready and waiting to give.

10 Gemini – Zoey Pierson

It's hard to spot a Gemini in the cast. Some characters show some of the qualities, but it's finally Zoey, the love interest of Ted and the Captain.

Continually juggling a set of hobbies, causes, and passions for the week, Zoey may be someone who simulates her care on occasion, but remains a dual personality while with the Captain. Even without him, she must act like two people, both Ted's girlfriend and his enemy.

9 9 Cancer – Stella Zinman

There are some Cancer candidates on the show, but no one really represents how cancers value the family like Stella, Ted's ex-fiancee.

Stella lives and breathes the life of her daughter and her family, and like a Cancer, she is very protective of herself and of that life, she does not let anyone enter her for years after their divorce. She is shown to be gentle, loving, and compassionate at every step, except the end, when she left Ted at the altar and mysteriously walked away.

8 Leo – Quinn Garvey

The final step in Barney's growth as a character in relationships before Robin was Quinn Garvey, a definitive fire sign.

Filled with fire and passion, Quinn loves the attention, the spotlights, and the glamor, and is fantastically self-assured, all demonstrated through her work and high opinion of it. Everyone notices Quinn and even Barney falls in love just the way Leo wants.

7 7 Virgo – Ranjit Singh

Ranjit definitely fits Virgo's bill. He is immensely loving and loyal to the gang he barely knows. He's also kind and practical, and when he got mad at Barney for sleeping with Robin, he was very Virgo.

Ranjit is also analytical, a primary trait of the Virgo, as seen in its success in the stock market.

6 6 Libra – James Stinson

Barney's brother, James is a difficult character to pin down, just like a Libra.

With a love for all things beautiful, including himself, James exemplifies this significant feature of a Libra with its gentle nature, its passion for high-class fashion, and its intelligent and charming nature.

5 5 Scorpio – Barney Stinson

About James' brother and probably the most popular character on the show, is there any question about Barney's status as a Scorpio? Not only is it his birthday on November 21, but it fits the T-sign. Massively misunderstood with an "I'm awesome" outlook on life, Barney has deep-seated insecurities and secrets, making him a mystery and immensely calculating.

Willing to wait years, if necessary, to carry out a plot, such as taking down his boss who stole his girlfriend years before or returning to Marshall for laughing at a stain, Barney is vengeful, but he is also loyal to his friends, with sincere care for them that shows in their most difficult moments.

4 4 Sagittarius – Robin Scherbatsky

Robin might fit in with some of the fire signs, but finally Sagittarius is her best match.

Along with blatant passion and determination, the way she values ​​freedom and dreams of traveling the world for work practically sums up Robin and Sagittarius, overall.

3 Capricorn – Victoria

Robin could also have been a good candidate for the Capricorn sign, but this falls on one of Ted's first loves, Victoria.

Victoria is also an ambitious person who loves her job and goes to Germany to try to make her dream come true. The sometimes cold and distant nature of a Capricorn could be seen on her first night with Ted, but the true sense of compassion for this sign could be seen when Ted finds her.

2 Aquarius – Tracy McConnell

Everyone's favorite battered character, Tracy, also known as "The Mother" is an Aquarius. His eccentric nature mirrors that of Ted, but in a much sweeter, healthier, and free-spirited way, critical qualities of the Aquarium.

His maverick ways, his unique hobbies, and his high level of compassion (just look at how he met Ted's friends) are indicative of his Aquarian nature.

one Pisces – Marshall Eriksen

Last but not least, Marshall Eriksen is the last member of the gang here, and is paired with the latest sign, Pisces. Marshall is a super sensitive guy, the furthest from the group, and his care for the environment and passion in his career as an environmental lawyer demonstrate this in abundance, as does his relationship with Lily.

He's a dreamer and a believer, and his belief in the weird and wonderful, like Nessie and Big Foot, are great examples of this. He may be the smartest of the group, but as is typical of Pisces, it is sometimes difficult to see for other people.

