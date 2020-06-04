Which Male Action Movie Hero Are You Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

Action movies may not be the critics' favorite genre, but many viewers love those movies exactly for what they are: explosions, fight scenes, strong leads, and plots that are often easy to follow. Also, the action genre can be combined with practically any other genre.

RELATED: 10 Great Action Movies to See If You Love John Wick

Fortunately, many action characters have become iconic, and the actors contribute greatly to their success. But which of these memorable heroes would you be, based on your zodiac sign?

12 Aries: John Rambo (Rambo)

Aries people are assertive, brave, independent, and hate being restricted. These natural leaders, on the other hand, are often selfish and even impulsive to some degree.

John Rambo of the Rambo The franchise is an Aries. He can survive on his own by relying solely on his abilities, despite the fact that he feels guilty for killing so many people.

eleven Taurus: Jason Bourne (Bourne Franchise)

Taurus people have good taste and often seek pleasure. They are sensual, sensible, stubborn, determined, loyal and trustworthy.

Jason Bourne from the Bourne franchise appears to be a Taurus. He is an extremely skilled fighter and a very intelligent person who can accurately assess the situations he finds himself in.

10 Gemini: Tony Stark / Iron Man (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Geminis are often considered selfish, mischievous, and even two-faced. However, they also have good qualities. They have many talents and they like to play games. They are also dynamic, ambitious and intelligent.

Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, is a Gemini. Despite trying to sound tough, he actually suffers from PTSD and constant anxiety, and his worst nightmares come true.

9 9 Cancer: John Wick (John Wick)

Cancers are practical, nutritious, friend-oriented, and emotional. But they can be selfish, sensitive, hate to argue and forgive, but don't forget it.

RELATED: Fan Rating: 10 Perfect Actors for a Live-Action Hercules

John Wick of the franchise of the same name is a cancer. He is always practical and has lots of friends, but he never forgets the bad things that others have done to him or his loved ones.

8 Leo: Wolverine (X-Men)

Leo often become popular in part thanks to their creativity, trust, generosity, faithfulness, and inspiring nature. On the other hand, they can be proud and dominant.

Wolverine is obviously a Leo. Everyone loves him and he is a great leader, even if he prefers not to lead others and remain an independent hero. Still, it is an inspiration to many other mutants.

7 7 Virgo: Ethan Hunt (Mission: Impossible)

Virgos can almost unsuccessfully succeed. They like to please those around them, but they can also guide others. They are creative, kind, trustworthy, intelligent and perfectionists.

Ethan Hunt of the Mission Impossible The franchise is a Virgo. He treats his colleagues kindly while being someone they can trust in times of need, thanks to his intelligence and unique approach to different problems.

6 6 Libra: Bruce Wayne / Batman (The Dark Knight Trilogy)

Pounds are irresistible and adventurous by nature. They may be indecisive, resulting in their complicated love life, but they are mostly friendly, fair, and somewhat fearful.

Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman, is a pound. He wants to keep his balance by opposing Gotham's criminals, but his kindness keeps getting him into trouble because he tries to befriend those who turn out to be the villains.

5 5 Scorpio: The Terminator (The Terminator)

Scorpios are known to be self-sufficient, wise, and powerful. These people are often called dominant, reserved, bitter, and unpredictable, but they are passionate about what they love.

RELATED: 5 Action Movies Virgos Will Love (and 5 Hate)

The Terminator of the franchise of the same name is a Scorpio. He is one of the most powerful characters in these films, making him so dominant and even unpredictable.

4 4 Sagittarius: James Bond (James Bond)

Sagittarius people are open-minded, but hot-headed, loving but callous, brave but cold. These achievers are known to be fairly direct too.

James Bond from his eponymous franchise is a Sagittarius. Sometimes he can make stupid mistakes because he makes decisions too fast, but he is also a very brave man, so he is a good agent.

3 Capricorn: Indiana Jones (Indiana Jones)

Capricorns are very hard-working, stubborn and direct. They cannot be happy until they are at the top because they are so ambitious. They may be selfish, but they are also loyal and organized.

Indiana Jones of the franchise of the same name is Capricorn. You would not have become a great archaeologist if you had not worked hard to educate yourself. He is also stubborn, making him successful on his adventures.

2 Aquarius: Neo (The Matrix)

Aquarius people are admired, creative and eccentric. They set trends thanks to their innovative and somewhat distant approach to life. They can also be impersonal.

Neo of Matrix The trilogy is an example of this zodiac sign. He is an unusual protagonist in many ways, but the elegant looks of the movies are probably the most obvious.

one Pisces: John McClane (Die Hard)

Pisces is a sign characterized by melancholy and sympathy. These people are attractive, sensual, free and emotional. However, they cannot function alone and can be very sensitive.

John McClane of the Die hard The franchise is a Pisces. He often trusts feelings and is not afraid to express emotions, so he probably manages to succeed through thick and thin.

NEXT: 10 '90s Action Movies Critics Hated (But Audiences Loved)



next

What quirky '90s comedy should you watch based on your zodiac sign?





