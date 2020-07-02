Which reveals the fall of the & # 39; girlboss & # 39; (opinion)

Refinery29 co-founder and editor-in-chief Christene Barberich, who ran the women's culture and news site for 15 years, was the first to resign after the police murder of George Floyd caused a reckoning with racial inequality. in the workplace.

Former employees described the company as one where "white women's egos ruled" and black women declined. One employee alleged that she was paid $ 15,000 less than two white coworkers who were doing the same job, while another said Barberich repeatedly confused one black woman with another.

Barberich said he co-founded Refinery29 to "amplify and build a community around women who are rarely seen or heard in the media" and acknowledged a personal failure to do so "to the detriment of black women and women of color in particular."

Other businesswomen, who face similar charges, resigned in quick succession. Leandra Medine Cohen, who founded the women's fashion blog Man Repeller in 2010, was criticized for the lack of diverse content on the site and the company's inability to retain employees of color. Jen Gotch, co-founder of Ban.do, a clothing and lifestyle brand, was charged with racism; and Audrey Gelman, co-founder and CEO of the millennial pink coworking space, The Wing, was criticized for the company's treatment of black and brown employees.

Medine Cohen said he admitted to having "failed to deliver" on Man Repeller's mission, which was "to celebrate self-expression in all its forms." Gotch, who acknowledged that he had been racist, said he was "guilty" of "building a brand that advocates inclusion but does not consistently reflect it." He added: "Not only am I guilty, I have been so ignorant and so isolated by the ease and comfort of my white privilege, that until a few days ago, I would have passionately and sincerely denied having had a negative impact on others." And in an internal email to staff, Gelman wrote that leaving his position was "the best way to bring The Wing into a long overdue era of change."

Their resignations suggest that the empowerment they talked about so often, which helped promote their businesses and results, was not to the benefit of all the women they employed. Evacuated from any meaningful politics, her feminism could be used as a clever marketing tactic, a trend that has been fiercely debated and criticized over the years by left-wing feminists like Barbara Ehrenreich , Nancy Fraser and Bell Hooks.

Not surprisingly, these startups and brands did not create the conditions for a more equitable workplace. What this appropriation of feminism, now revealed in all its contradiction and hypocrisy, has done is bring to light the enduring need for a more inclusive and intersectional feminist movement that works to improve the lives of all women, not just the few that are at the top. Black women who have come forward in the past few weeks present only one more urgent case.

The promise of a new order.

The tech sector, founded on notions of meritocracy, was fertile ground for a version of feminism that told women to stand up for themselves. In 2013, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg published the book "Lean: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead," which offered practical advice to women aspiring to C-suite positions. In doing so, she became the most prominent proponent of the idea that feminism was primarily an individual undertaking: that if women spoke and advocated for themselves, they could largely overcome the barriers of systemic sexism on their own.

The following year, Sophia Amoruso, founder of the women's clothing retailer Nasty Gal, took Sandberg's message, took a millennial twist, and distilled the spirit of Lean In in the figure of the "girl." The term was widely picked up in popular culture and used to celebrate a certain type of businesswoman, usually a businesswoman, and almost always a white woman, whose persistent pursuit of her own ambitions was considered a subversive act.

In an interview with Elle, Amoruso reflected: "Perhaps girlboss is a new word for feminism."

For professional women, the girl represented the promise of a new order. With the world still awash with male-dominated startups, many hoped that founders and CEOs would create more women-friendly work environments, especially in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The success of these individual women was supposed to be indeed a good for all women.

But over time, many of the same power dynamics and inequality issues, from accusations of sexual harassment to racism, emerged in companies run by women.

In 2015, a former employee sued Nasty Gal, alleging that the company illegally fired her, along with two other pregnant women, before they were placed on maternity leave (Nasty Gal issued a statement at the time saying the employees were fired. as part of a broader restructuring, and called the lawsuit "frivolous and without merit." The lawsuit was later settled in private arbitration proceedings.)

In 2017, Miki Agrawal, the self-styled "She-E-O" from underwear brand Thinx, faced a sexual harassment complaint from an employee who accused her of touching her breasts and undressing in front of Thinx staff. Agrawal settled the lawsuit in confidential terms and publicly described the complaint as "an inflamed accusation."

Disconnecting detractors, a vital part of being a girl boss, appears to have led to credible criticism of the toxic workplaces being thrown at the sexists.

Feminism amid the dying embers of the girlboss trend

In recent years, the skepticism of girls, and the idea that women can change power systems from within, has intensified along with the resurgence of anti-capitalist politics. With it, a feminism animated by the principles of the labor movement, which has a rich history in the United States that dates back more than a century, has resurfaced.

In 2017, a group of activists organized the International Women's Strike, a labor strike that took place on the same day as International Women's Day (and has done so every year since then). Building on feminist strike movements abroad, organizers used the event as a launch pad to "re-politicize" a feminism that brands had co-opted to sell products and services. They called it "99% feminism".

They saw an appetite for this feminism all around them, especially amid the dying embers of the girls' trend. "We have no interest in breaking the glass ceiling and letting the vast majority (of women) clean up the fragments," activists wrote in their manifesto. "Far from celebrating the CEOs who occupy the corner offices, we want to get rid of the CEOs and the corner offices."

We may still be far from a world where CEOs and corner offices do not exist, but the public and clients these girlfriends once wooed have begun to develop a class critique of feminism that had been sold to them. . When Forbes said Kylie Jenner would become "the youngest self-made billionaire" in 2018, the award was met with outrage from those who pointed out that "self-made" was a misnomer.

Jenner had not only inherited a tremendous amount of wealth and fame from her family, but no billionaire made her fortune without the work of hardworking people. (Forbes then removed Jenner from her list of billionaires in 2020 and accused her of inflating the value of her business.) The instructive part of the term "girlboss", many realized, is not that she is a woman but that she is a boss.

The girl, who many believed would bring about positive social change, can now be seen as a symbol of regressive politics: out of touch and unfit to lead companies to a new, more inclusive future.

The collapse of that archetype is likely to draw more people together around feminist politics than the organizers of the International Women & # 39; s Strike and others who share its philosophy have defined. This feminism is not about marketing something; It focuses not only on so-called "women's issues," but also addresses struggles for immigrant rights, labor rights, environmental justice, and anti-racist movements.