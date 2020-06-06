Which Westworld Character Are You Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

HBO's Westworld He has covered philosophical and technical mysteries for three seasons, and fans have always found intriguing new revelations in the hit sci-fi series. His dilemmas about the meaning behind the pragmatic nature of human existence have only been amplified by his fascinating characters.

Whether fans identify with visionary Dr. Ford, who conceived Westworld, the lonely and diligent Bernard Lowe who helped him realize his dreams, or Dolores Abernathy, the first of his robotic creations to bring him down, his personality traits. they often lined up for good due to their corresponding astrological signs.

12 ARIES – DOLORES ABERNATHY

Dolores Abernathy was the oldest hostess in Westworld Park, and one of the first to awaken to sensitivity. Once she realized what she was and the humans who controlled her, she instigated a revolution to free the hosts from human subjugation.

Like a true Aries, Dolores was a dissident and radical thinker who refused to be categorized. He had a great capacity for violence and a furious temperament, channeled towards ends that would justify the means for its implementation.

eleven TAURUS – MAEVE MILLAY

Maeve was originally a hostess hostess who was reprogrammed to become the lady of the Mariposa Saloon. Cozy and seductive, it made guests feel comfortable offering every excitement they could wish for.

Maeve embodied the trustworthiness and loyalty of a Taurus, ready to go to the end of his programming to protect those he loved most. Like the bull signal, she was persistent in her goals, even alongside her enemies' enemies to get the job done.

10 GEMINI – PLUSH FLOOD

Before gaining sensitivity, Teddy Flood's primary role was to be a suitor for Dolores Abernathy and to help guests by guiding them around the city of Sweetwater. Friendly and adaptable like most of his signs, he had renewed vigor for life every time he got off the train.

Like most Geminis, Teddy could be curious, and he pressured Dolores to obtain information about his plans beyond Westworld, even when he was not ready to meet them. Her demeanor made him nervous, and eventually caused a rift in their relationship that his youthful idealism could not overcome.

9 9 CANCER – ASHLEY STUBBS

Tasked with maintaining order in the park and ensuring the safety of her human clients, Ashley Stubbs was also on the side of the hosts. He operated under direct orders from the creator of Westworld, Dr. Robert Ford.

Stubbs was careful, cautious, and cunning to the point of being stubborn like many Cancerians. He was protective of the hosts and sympathetic to their plight, which eventually put him on Bernard Lowe's side when Charlotte Hale took over from Delos Inc.

8 LEO – JAMES DELOS

Delos Inc and Delos Destinations, James Delos, a visionary greater than life, created to advance humanity through technological innovation. Her open-minded creativity came at the expense of forming lasting bonds with her children.

Sadly, James Delos represented all of his worst qualities, including being arrogant with his company, being condescending to anyone who presumed to know his direction better than he was, and dogmatic in his anger against detractors for his success.

7 7 VIRGO – BERNARD LOWE

Originally head of the Westworld Behavior department, Bernard Lowe worked closely with Dr. Robert Ford to create hosts that were eerily human. Bernard was known for being modest about his contributions and shy in his behavior.

Like many Virgo, Bernard was diligent in his work and prone to anxiety about his mishandling. He could be overly critical of his peers, particularly Elsie, but never let his fight for perfectionism jeopardize his place on Delos.

6 6 LIBRA – LOGAN DELOS

The son of visionary James Delos from Delos, Logan was a constant disappointment to his father due to his free lifestyle. A true hedonist, Logan loved visiting Westworld because it was the perfect opportunity to satisfy all his carnal appetites.

While Logan could be charming when he wanted to be, he embodied Libra's traits of being self-indulgent, contrary, and impulsive. He cared more about whether or not the hosts met his urges than his own general well-being.

5 5 SCORPIO – WILLIAM / THE MAN IN BLACK

William, an original investor in Westworld Park, was fully accepted for his promise to change his clients in their highest personification. He savored the limitless possibilities, and in his greatest indulgence perverted them.

Where William embodied the passion, forcefulness and determination of a Scorpio, his alter ego The Man In Black acquired the worst features of his sign. He was jealous of Teddy Flood's affection for Dolores, obsessive about finding the inner meaning of the park and reserved about the erosion of his mental state.

4 4 SAGITTARIUS – CALEB NICHOLS

Caleb Nichols, a young man governed by a predetermined life cycle in the real world outside of Westworld, received a different kind of sensitivity when he encountered Dolores Abernathy. Awakened by the reality of his imprisonment, he set out to destroy the limitations of his freedoms.

Honest and direct like many Sagittarians, Caleb was optimistic about the possibility of a better world. His reckless alliance with Dolores paid off, and his faith in his mission resulted in him being the leader of humanity's revolution.

3 CAPRICORN – CHARLOTTE HALE

Charlotte Hale, one of Delos Inc.'s most ambitious figures, moved up the corporate ladder from a supervisory role overseeing Delos Destinations parks to sitting on the Board of Directors.

Like a true Capricorn, Hale was ambitious, disciplined, and above all, patient. She played the long game, one that her disappearance wouldn't even prevent her from seeing through. She held deep grudges, and her anger once directed at an enemy was truly a conflagration.

2 AQUARIUS – DR. ROBERT FORD

Westworld's contemplative pioneer was Dr. Robert Ford, whose ingenuity with artificial intelligence enabled him to create some of the most realistic robotic hosts the world has ever seen.

Ford could be both broadly imaginative and exacting standards, as well as intensely emotional and emotionally detached, highlighting the contrary nature of an Aquarium. He preferred to work independently of the Delos Board of Directors, and in fact programmed much of Westworld to work under him.

one PISCES – SERAC

Serac and his brother set out to create Solomon and later Rehoboam to improve humanity, using their artificial intelligence systems to help design society by predicting their future based on data from their past.

Serac's enormous imagination and idealism as Pisces, once considered so selfless, became an escapist over the years that he worked on the construction of Incite. He began to hide many secrets, one of which was that he had a weak will and had become completely controlled by Roboam.

