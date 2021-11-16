Wonder is a good movie. It tells the story of Auggie, who was born with a rare problem and an abnormal face. He goes to school and makes friends with people there. Wonder tells the story of a kid named Auggie. He has to leave his home school and go to a new school. He faces bullying and discrimination from his classmates.

Lionsgate has decided to make a movie about Auggie’s bully Julian. Like “Wonder,” “White Bird” is based on a graphic novel from the author of “Wonder.” It tells a story about Julian’s grandmother who was a Jewish girl in France during World War II. Outside of the graphic novel, Lionsgate has not revealed too many details about “White Bird.” Here are some things we know about the movie.

What is the release date of White Bird: A Wonder Story?

Lionsgate has been planning a new project called “White Bird” since at least 2019. They have only announced some casting, but nothing else. People might be excited about the new movie. Lionsgate released it on September 16, 2032.

In 2019, Lionsgate and Mandeville made a film about a girl called “White Bird”. They might have started before the book “Wonder” came out in 2017. In addition to those two companies, Participant also agreed to executive produce and finance “White Bird.” The original graphic novel will be adapted by writer Mark Bomback, with direction from Marc Forster. The new version of “Wonder” is being made by David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman. They also made the original.

What is the plot of White Bird: A Wonder Story?

In the movie “Wonder,” Julian Albans left Beecher Prep when the faculty found out he and his family had been bullying Auggie for a long time. At the end of this movie, Julian sees that he has made mistakes. However, he is still pulled from the school the following year. One day when Grandmère comes to visit, she tells him a story about her past in “White Bird: A Wonder Story” (via Deadline).

Julian’s grandmother was a Jewish girl during the war. She had trouble. But she also had help from her friend, who rescued her. Julian and Auggie are different from each other. But one of their friends is the same as them. They are friends because the friend helps Julian’s grandmother. This story is about a man. It’s clear how this story will teach him a lesson. What he decides to do with that lesson, we don’t know yet.

The movie is about the grandmother of the boy who bullied Auggie Pullman in Wonder. It is set during WWII when Nazis were occupying France. This story is about a girl who was Jewish. Nazis occupied her country and it changed her life. A boy she used to hate became her friend because he helped her when the Nazis were around.

Who will be starring in it?

White Bird is about a bully. Julian Albans. He was Auggie’s bully, but now he is his friend. The movie is about a boy who gets taken out of school. His grandparents come to visit and they were played by an award-winning actress.

A starring performance comes from Gillian Anderson as Vivienne. Another star is Olivia Ross as Rose, not to be confused with the main character Julian. The other actors are Grandmère. We are not sure about what parts they have to play in “White Bird”. This is a movie about World War II and Grandmère’s life. We don’t know the roles of the characters because we need to watch the movie.

