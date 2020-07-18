White Castle is testing a hamburger grilling robot called Flippy

The privately owned restaurant chain announced Wednesday a partnership with startup Miso Robotics, based in Pasadena, California, will present Flippy, an automated kitchen assistant, at one of his Chicago-area restaurants in September.

"We are delighted to bring the future to our kitchen with solutions that will transform the industry and make White Castle experience everything it can be for future generations," said Lisa Ingram, CEO of White Castle, in a statement.

An earlier version of Flippy, which uses artificial intelligence to decide when to flip a burger, was tested at Pasadena-based CaliBurger in 2018. White Castle is betting that this new variation will reduce the amount of time spent on tasks like grilling. and fry.

Flippy's debut in a major fast food chain is renewing questions and concerns about automation in the food industry.