White Christians in the United States have a racial problem, argues new book

But it was only at the seminary, in his mid-20s, that Jones says he learned the whole truth about the white supremacist roots of Southern Baptists. The denomination was founded to defend slavery and did not formally rebuke its past until 1995, when Southern Baptists voted to apologize for its history of racism.

Jones was a social scientist before realizing how stubbornly racist ideas can persist in white churches.

Rather, as the dominant cultural power in the United States, they have been responsible for building and sustaining a project to protect white supremacy and resist black equality, "he writes. "This project has framed all of American history."

In the book Jones, CEO and founder of the Public Religion Research Institute, he combines church history, memoirs, and contemporary public opinion polls. Together, they make a clear and compelling case for why American white Christians should take their past into account.

But the past of American Christianity is only part of the problem.

In poll after poll, Jones said, contemporary white Christians repeatedly deny that structural racism is a problem, that shooting unarmed blacks is not an isolated incident, or even that African Americans still face racism and discrimination.

Non-Christian whites, on the other hand, more often agree with blacks about racial discrimination, according to public opinion polls.

So what does it matter? Why would white Christians be more reluctant to see racism than their non-Christian counterparts?

If that is the question that animates "White Too Long," the answer will be challenging, if not deeply disturbing to many white Christians.

CNN recently spoke to Jones about why so many white Christians turn a blind eye to racism, how white supremacy took over American culture, and what Christians can do now to make amends.

What prompted you to write this book?

Every time we asked questions about race or African-Americans, there was a big gap between whites who are Christians and those who are not. Non-Christian whites were always closer to the attitudes of African Americans.

Seeing that pattern over and over again made me realize that something deeper is going on. And together with my own experience of growing up in the South and this current moment, I realized that these problems are not being addressed well. Most white Christians try to ignore them.

Until then, it seems that more white evangelicals than we have seen in the past are speaking out against the recent killings of black Americans by police and vigilantes. Joel Osteen, who is often studiously apolitical, marched in a Black Lives Matter protest. Some evangelicals even mention systemic racism, which they have been slow to recognize in the past. What do you think of their responses?

One measure of authenticity for white Christians is whether they link reconciliation to justice and reparation. It is easy for a white Christian leader to jump into a march and surround an African American pastor. But will we see Joel Osteen preach a sermon calling white Christians to reflect on the ugly parts of our history? Are pastors going to help white Christians free their faith from the privileged claims of whiteness?

One of the challenges, historically, has been that Christian theology developed in white churches intentionally blinds white Christians to racial injustice. White Christians are almost twice as likely as nonreligious Americans to say that police shooting at unarmed black men are isolated incidents. That is a moral and theological problem.

We have heard that some Christian leaders denounce racism in clear moral terms, but that does not seem to leak to banks, according to surveys. And that's a problem not only for white evangelicals, but also for Catholics and others, right?

Yes, that is true not only for evangelicals but also for Catholics and the most liberal Protestant leaders. They have released a series of statements and press releases, but historically they have not landed at the parish or congregational level. And that's where theology is built: locally.

The hymns sung, the scriptures preached, how people understand salvation, none of it has been deconstructed. It was all built for a world where white Christians needed to protect their institutions and beliefs from the claims of injustice by African-Americans.

You can see that in the way black Catholics were forced to sit in the back of the church and receive Communion at the end, and in the way that the branches of Southern and Northern Methodism were realigned after the Civil War, but the black churches were not yet admitted as equal members.

Why have so many white Christians taken so long to recognize racism in their past, as well as the racism that continues in the United States?

As long as white supremacy influences our culture, it is quite comfortable for white Christian churches to say that their theology is about personal salvation and personal life. Theology has been restricted to being only about personal piety, disconnected from the claims of social justice. Everything outside of salvation has been labeled "political".

It is a self-protection movement. If you read sermons in Mississippi in the 1950s and 1960s, you would have no idea that there was a Civil Rights movement. It was a calm of the white consciences to sleep.

But what happens now, this moment?

I see the past four years as a time of reckoning for white Christians. The election of President Trump, who has put white supremacy front and center, has brought these problems from just below the surface in sight. Charlottesville changed things. Charleston changed things. Dylan Roof was a confirmed Lutheran who, in his journal while incarcerated, was drawing crosses and a white Jesus and does not fully repent.

White Christians have inherited a worldview that has Christians above other religions, men over women, white over black. There is an authoritarian top-down structure.

What, if anything, can change that?

In the book, I write about two Baptist churches in Macon, Georgia, one white and one black, that have built trust and partnership in a way that allowed white Christians to be challenged by their assumptions. White Christians don't have the critical distance to do that for themselves. They have to commune with African American Christians. And frankly, even with that, it will be a long journey.