White couple arrested after gun was pulled from black family

A white couple was arrested after at least one gun was pointed at a black woman and her daughters during a videotaped confrontation in a Michigan restaurant parking lot, authorities said Thursday.

Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, and Eric Wuestenberg, 42, were charged with criminal battery for the incident on Wednesday, Oakland County Attorney Jessica Cooper said.

The confrontation was captured by cell phone video.

Takelia Hill, who is black, told the Detroit Free Press that her daughter asked Wuestenberg to apologize after colliding with her outside a Chipotle in Orion Township, about 40 miles from Detroit, but Wuestenberg started yelling at her.

Wuestenberg gets into his car after the round-trip tension that included accusations of racism. Her husband, who was still out of the car, says, "Who the hell do you think you are?" One of the girls accuses him of being "racist" and "ignorant" and walks back to the car.

WISCONSIN POLICE OFFICER FATALLY SHOOTS BLACK MAN SOME WELDING KNIVES, FAMILY SAYS RACE PLAYED PAPER

"You can't just say that whites are racist," says Jillian Wuestenberg from the passenger seat. "White people are not racist … I care about you."

When his car leaves, Hill hits the back window. He later told the Detroit News that he thought the driver would hit them.

Wuestenberg then jumps up and points a gun at the family and yells at them, "Get the shit back!"

One of the girls calls someone to call the police.

Wuestenberg then lowers the gun, climbs into the passenger seat, and the vehicle drives off.

"So this is America," Hill wrote on Facebook later. "Never in my life was a gun taken from me … I have never felt so helpless in my life that I am so shocked."

"It is an unfortunate set of circumstances where tempers are overflowing, basically not a big incident," Cooper said of the alleged initial spark that caused the confrontation.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the sheriff's office has received threatening calls from people "chosen" by the incident.

"We don't see sides. We see facts," he said. "There is a lot of tension in our society, a lot of tension between people and people with each other. I would just say this, we are asking and we hope that our police will, and rightly so, scale down every situation they can, and we should be doing that. But I would say that should happen to us individually in our own lives and situations, that we interact with each other and scale down those moments. ”

Agents confiscated two pistols from the Wuestenbergs when they were detained Wednesday night. They both have a hidden transport license.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is not clear if the Wuestenbergs have an attorney who can comment for them.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Associated Press contributed to this report.