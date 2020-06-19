White dad with black kids: George Floyd was my wake up call (Opinion)

We met years ago when he was working in Angola, his native country in southern Africa. Together, we have two mixed-race children, Haakon and Gabriella, ages 6 and 3.

On the night of May 25, Gilda and I were finishing a Memorial Day dinner with some friends; We had enjoyed a sunny afternoon on a boat near Excelsior, a picturesque little resort town on Lake Minnetonka, a wealthy area west of Minneapolis where we live. When we were finishing our dinner, we didn't know that a few miles away, a Minneapolis police officer was driving his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man named George Floyd, who finally killed him in broad daylight.

It wasn't until the next morning that I first saw the video clips of then-officer Derek Chauvin nailing a handcuffed and defenseless black man to the ground. As I watched the video detailing the moments during which Floyd was killed, my life changed forever.

I'm white, polite, and I consider myself quite liberal in most social affairs, and until recently I generally viewed the police as the "good guys." Growing up at Excelsior, all of my interactions with law enforcement were limited to reruns of shows like "Adam-12" and "ChiPs," where the cops helped the needy and located the bad guys who really didn't know anything. well, or the occasional "Officers' Appreciation Day" when a member of the local police department came to school and talked to students about all the good they do in the community.

I was raised to worship and trust law enforcement, and that education, I think, has framed the mindset of many generations of white Americans like me.

Years later, when I was in my 30s, I spent almost a decade working at New York City Council as a senior member of the Bloomberg administration, where I had somewhat regular interactions with senior New York police officers; For the most part, those meetings had always been pleasant and productive, and they did nothing if I didn't consolidate my idea that cops are generally people who just try to do their best, sometimes in very difficult situations.

This is why, even in the face of undeniable video documentation of police brutality against people of color, my default setting to make sense of extraordinary events of racial prejudice was to assume that there must have been a set of mitigating circumstances. they justified the overwhelming use of force. Cops and robbers. The police and the bad guys. This has always been the case for people like me.

Of course, I was aware that there were long-standing police issues between African Americans and the police: The 2016 Philando Castile shooting was another well-documented case that also happened in my hometown. But even when my own family had large displays of prejudice on a personal level, as much as it pains me to admit it, it was difficult for me to see them for what they were.

Since moving to the United States with me in 2016, my wife has endured a series of extremely uncomfortable, if not dangerous, interactions with law enforcement, all stemming from her being a black woman driving a cute car in a community. Overwhelmingly high-class white. Each time, instead of confronting the systemic issues at stake, I chose to attribute the incident to an individual misunderstanding or somehow justify it in my own head as derived from other mitigating circumstances.

My wife, who has been living in the United States for only a few years, has struggled to understand these same incidents through her own cultural filter; In his native Angola, police stops are frequent, but not racially motivated; They are usually nothing more than misappropriation of cash: either a small bribe or having a high-ranking member of the police on your speed dial will usually allow you to continue your business.

There is a particular situation that developed last summer that I have been playing in my head since George Floyd's death. My wife and I were going to lunch and I needed to run an errand, so I stopped to go to a store while my wife was waiting in the car and started talking on the phone. Several minutes later, a passerby evidently found it suspicious that there was a black woman sitting alone on the passenger side of a black Mercedes SUV and decided to notify the police.

The white officer who answered the call addressed the situation as being in danger pending, and asked my wife repeatedly if there were drugs or firearms in the car. When she left the store, and realized that I, a 45-year-old white woman, was her husband, her behavior changed instantly and she apologized for the inconvenience.

At the time I thought it was a strange situation, but even so, I was reluctant to see it for what it was: extreme bias from both the passerby and the responding officer depending on my wife's skin color. A situation like that should have set off alarms from left to right, but my own cultural bias persevered, allowing me to dismiss the incident as little Midwestern antics by people who have too much time on their hands. At the time, I was still in a bubble of denial that kept me from seeing things not how I wanted to see them, but how they really were.

What I saw in the George Floyd video finally broke that bubble. The video was clear and audible: There were no extenuating circumstances in which my mind could cling to justify continued use of force once I was handcuffed and on the ground. That this happened just a few miles from where I live was incredibly jarring and certainly contributed to my reaction, but what really connected me viscerally and finally shook me was one of the words that a dying Floyd screamed for mercy: " Mother."

As I watched Floyd's slow-motion murder, my thoughts went to my son and daughter. With their darker complexion, curly hair, and African facial features, society, and more importantly, law enforcement, will certainly see them as black when they are older. What I realized while watching the video of the man foaming at the mouth at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in South Minneapolis is that Floyd could be any of my children in a decade or two.

As a grown man, pinned to the ground, probably knowing his life was ending, Floyd cried out for his 'mom'. Her mother, known as Cissy, had passed away, but in this hour of dire need, she called her: her protector, her source of unconditional love.

That scream pierced the bubble of my own white blindness, waking me up to the reality of what it means to be the father of black children. For too many years, in fact, all my life, I didn't realize that, overall, the police have one set of rules for dealing with white citizens and another for people of color.

It is true that understanding how little I previously understood the reality of my wife as a black person living in this country, the same reality that awaits my children in a few years, has been difficult; Putting those same feelings in writing is perhaps even more difficult. I've heard a few stories in the past few days, like the one Bryan Monroe recounted in his op-ed for CNN, about the challenges black parents face who have had to give their children a special set of instructions to deal with the police.

As a parent, your primary instinct is to protect your children. You teach them how to behave in public, be polite, not take unnecessary risks, and avoid physical confrontation if possible. Here is the big question I have in mind now: How do I teach two black children as a white parent that because their looks are somewhat different from mine, they will have to abide by a completely different set of rules than mine? when you interact with the police? It is both disgusting and infuriating. I don't pretend to feel the pain of black America, but now I feel intense but indescribable pain when thinking about the world that awaits my children unless society makes great strides in the years to come.

I am also angry and extremely disappointed in myself for never having seen things as they were before Floyd's death. I understand why so many white Americans deny the racial prejudice of law enforcement; like me, they have probably never had an unpleasant interaction with police officers beyond the occasional traffic violation. White America was and is still largely bred to venerate law enforcement.

The video of George Floyd's death was a rude awakening for me. It made me realize that despite all the traps of privilege my children have and will continue to enjoy as they grow up [good schools, lots of trips, a loving and stable home], being black will be the singular component of their identity. that will define them more clearly not only in front of the application of the law but also in the society in general. They will not have the freedom that I, like their father, have always had, always assuming that interactions with the police will be uneventful. A random traffic stop for me has always been nothing more than an annoying nuisance on the few occasions that they have occurred; For my children, and my wife, routine stops like these could turn into life and death situations.

I was pleased to learn that the Minneapolis City Council is prepared to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department; It has long been a focus of abuse. What comes in its place remains to be seen. However, this is true: changing decades of institutionalized police conduct will not be an easy task.

Despite the prodigious multi-racial protests that have engulfed the country's major cities and the world, it will not be easy to get vast swaths of American whites to truly understand why the system is broken and why deep reforms are urgently needed. It took the brutal death of George Floyd to open the shell in which he lived, because for once I saw police tactics not through the optics of a white man in his 40s, but through the eyes of a father to two beautiful blacks. children and husband of a black wife.

I think the rampage over the deaths of George Floyd and, more recently, Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, as well as other well-publicized incidents, show that we as a country still have a long way to go before we can disarm the relationship between the police, and how White America views law enforcement, and its interactions with people of color.

My hope is that these nationwide protests will not only shed light on the issues of the police and race, but also ignite and accelerate the United States' understanding that we as a country still have a long way to go to address the systemic racism, racial inequality and a biased criminal justice system in dire need of reform.

We have to understand that policy makers will not be able to legislate an end to racism and police departments will have a hard time eliminating bias within their ranks. Changing society will take time. And it will have to be a group effort. No man or woman can bear all this movement.

We have to realize that we are in this for the long haul, but the death of George Floyd has ensured that, at least for now, white America is beginning to speak openly about the uncomfortable race issues and prejudice in this country. And now I see it as my job to help carry on that conversation.

My children count on me.