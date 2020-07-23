White House acknowledged Senate Republican demands on key areas of recovery package, senators say

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt speaks during a hearing in the United States Senate in Washington, DC, on July 2. Saul Loeb / Pool / AFP / Getty Images

Republican senators say the White House accepted the Republican demands of the Senate during the negotiations – that is, money for tracking and testing contacts – making funds available for schools that remain closed and withdrawing President Trump's demand for a cut in payroll taxes.

About school financing: After Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos warned that aid to schools would be withheld without being fully reopened, the Senate Republican Party rejected and charted a different course.

According to Senator Roy Blunt, a key negotiator in the agreement between the Republican Party and the White House, said that about half of the $ 70 billion for K-12 schools in the plan would be given regardless of whether they are open or not. . The other half "would come out on the basis that you have more expenses if you go back to school than if you don't."

Blunt added: "But none of the college money and only half the elementary and middle school money would be conditioned on going back to school. And that doesn't mean going back to school five days a week."

On the payroll tax cut: The White House has acknowledged that it removed the payroll tax cut, something Republican senators indicated would do little to stimulate the economy.

About tracking and testing: And the White House agreed to increase the tests to $ 25 billion after suggesting that there was already a lot of unspent money to use for testing and contact tracing. The Republican deal would provide $ 16 billion in new money, with an additional $ 9 billion redirected from the March stimulus bill to spend on testing and tracking.

"We got the $ 25 billion we wanted, but part of that was making sure they would spend $ 9 billion that was not specifically allocated to testing," Blunt said.

How this developed: Several Republicans pointed out that the White House had to move quickly in the direction of the Republican Party to reach an agreement.

Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican for reelection, said he was not concerned that it would take all week to gather his party's proposal, but noted that the White House "moved in our direction."

"We had to resolve some of the conflicts with the administration," said Tillis. "They have moved in our direction, it is a normal part of the sausage factory."

Senator Lamar Alexander, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions, said a key issue that the White House and the Senate Republican Party agreed on was how to defer payments on student loans. He said the two agreed to continue deferring the student loan payments after October "if you don't have any income, but once you start earning the income, you will never have to pay more than 10 percent of your student loan after deducting it, rent , mortgage and food ".

When asked about Trump's claim that the evidence is "overrated," Alexander replied.

"I can give you my opinion on the tests, which is that the tests are essential," Alexander said. "And I think probably the most important activity that we have in government right now in terms of identifying the disease, containing it and building confidence to go back to school and that work is the work that Dr. [Francis] Collins is doing in the National Institutes of Health to create new ways to get a quick test so you can get a result in an hour. "

Alexander added: "You can do that, then you can test entire classes, you can test the teachers, you can test the employees, there will be an oversupply of quick tests, and I think all discussions about tests will go away."

