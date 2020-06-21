White House adviser: Trump administration gears up for second wave of coronavirus in fall

"We are filling the reserve in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall. We are doing everything we can below the surface, working as hard as possible," Navarro told CNN's Jake Tapper in "State of the Union."
When asked by Tapper if the administration was preparing for a second wave in the fall, Navarro replied, "Of course."
"You prepare for what can happen. I'm not saying it will happen, but of course you prepare," he added.
CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.
Navarro's comments come as Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, has downplayed the threat of a second wave that public health experts warn of.
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed piece last week, Pence blamed the media for inciting "panic" over a second wave of coronavirus.
"In the past few days, the media has raised alarm bells for a 'second wave' of coronavirus infections. Such a panic is exaggerated," he wrote.
Some states, such as Florida, Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina, have recently seen an increase in positive cases of coronavirus. The administration and state leaders say the increase in cases is due to increased availability of evidence. But epidemiologists argue that case numbers should decrease with further testing, because in theory health officials should be able to track cases and slow the spread of the virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, told The Washington Post on Thursday that the United States is still "on the first wave" of coronavirus.
Fauci previously told CNN that "it is not inevitable" that the United States will have a "second wave" in the fall "if it is approached appropriately," and advised that Americans follow the recommendations for social distancing and wear masks in public. .
