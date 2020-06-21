White House adviser: Trump administration gears up for second wave of coronavirus in fall

"We are filling the reserve in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall. We are doing everything we can below the surface, working as hard as possible," Navarro told CNN's Jake Tapper in "State of the Union."

When asked by Tapper if the administration was preparing for a second wave in the fall, Navarro replied, "Of course."

"You prepare for what can happen. I'm not saying it will happen, but of course you prepare," he added.

