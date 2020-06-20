White House announces plans for July 4 celebrations

The White House said in a statement Friday that it will host a "2020 Salute to America" ​​in South Lawn on July 4.

The announcement marks another grand celebration in honor of Independence Day, set with "music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our nation's veterans and service members."

President Trump will also give a speech before the traditional fireworks display at the end of the night.

Democratic lawmakers from DC, Maryland and Virginia in the House of Representatives and Senate, led by Representative Don Beyer, D-Va., Sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Home Secretary David Bernhardt requesting that the celebrations postponed this year. to save taxpayers money in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter also cited concerns about social and logistical distancing measures across the city.

"Given the number of people who would try to attend such an event, logistically it would be impossible to organize it safely," the letter said.

"As President Trump has said, there will be an Independence Day celebration this year and it will look different from 2019 to ensure the health and safety of attendees," said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere, in a statement about the announcement. In May.

"The American people have shown great courage and spirit in fighting this global pandemic, just as our ancestors did in the fight to secure our independence, and both deserve celebration on America's birthday this year."

The president is reportedly expected to attend the July 3 flyover at Mount Rushmore.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said at a press conference on Friday that she does not plan to apply social distancing measures.

"We have not even come close to reaching the capacity of the number of people we can care for," said Noem. "So it has been encouraging to see infection rates decrease."