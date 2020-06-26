White House Coronavirus Task Force to Hold First Public Meeting in Nearly Two Months as Cases Increase

The announcement comes when at least 30 states are seeing a resurgence in the Covid-19 cases, and California, Oklahoma and Texas are seeing new high peaks.
The briefing will not take place at the White House, but at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a schedule released by the White House.
It has also resumed campaign rallies, despite warnings from health experts on its own team that the events could be super-spreading of the virus.
At their rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, eight members of their advanced staff tested positive for the virus. Since then, the Secret Service has announced that officers who attended the rally will be quarantined for two weeks. Campaign employees who attended the rally are also quarantined.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.