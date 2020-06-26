White House Coronavirus Task Force to Hold First Public Meeting in Nearly Two Months as Cases Increase

The announcement comes when at least 30 states are seeing a resurgence in the Covid-19 cases, and California, Oklahoma and Texas are seeing new high peaks.

The briefing will not take place at the White House, but at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a schedule released by the White House.

The public meeting comes as President Donald Trump has attempted to declare the "pandemic" despite increasing numbers, and instead has focused his administration's energy on reopening the economy.

It has also resumed campaign rallies, despite warnings from health experts on its own team that the events could be super-spreading of the virus.