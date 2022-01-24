If you’re looking for an action-packed thriller to watch this weekend, White House Down is the perfect movie for you. Starring Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx, the film tells the story of a Secret Service agent who must protect the President during a terrorist attack on the White House. If you’re a fan of Die Hard or Olympus Has Fallen, you’ll love White House Down!

Who are in the cast?

White House Down is a 2013 American action thriller film directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jason Clarke, Richard Jenkins, and James Woods. The screenplay is written by James Vanderbilt. It was released on June 28, 2013. White House Down is the first original spec script to be bought by Sony Pictures since Zombieland in 2009.

What’s the story about?

The story of White House Down centres around John Cale (Channing Tatum), a Secret Service agent who must protect the President of the United States (Jamie Foxx) during a terrorist attack on the White House. While battling the terrorists inside the White House, Cale discovers that his daughter Emily (Joey King) is also inside the White House and in danger.

What’s the cast of White House Down saying about the movie?

Channing Tatum said, “This is one of those movies that’s just fun. It doesn’t take itself too seriously.” Jamie Foxx said, ” White House Down is the real deal. Roland has crafted a story that combines the thrills of an action movie with the emotional resonance of a father-daughter drama.”Joey King said, ” White House Down is the perfect mix of action and heart. I’m so excited for everyone to see it!”

Maggie Gyllenhaal said, ” White House Down is Roland’s love letter to America – a big, badass action movie that celebrates our country and our democracy.” Roland Emmerich said, ” White House Down is my tribute to the White House and to the American people.” White House Down is the ultimate thrill ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Roland Emmerich, the director of Independence Day and 2012, brings his signature style to this explosive action thriller.

White House Down critic reviews

White House Down received mixed reviews from critics but was generally praised for its exciting action sequences and performances from the cast. Some criticized the plot which was seen as derivative of other movies such as Die Hard and Olympus Has Fallen. However, most critics agreed that White House Down is an enjoyable popcorn movie. In his review, Roger Ebert gave the film three out of four stars and wrote, ” White House Down is a thriller with some good action sequences, most of them set inside the White House.”

White House Down. pic.twitter.com/2pRopguDt5 — Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) January 6, 2015

IGN gave the film a score of 6.5/10, concluding: “White House Down is a pretty silly rehashing of previously tread action movie territory, but if you’re willing to laugh along with (or even at) it, it can be a highly entertaining experience.” The Guardian gave the film 2/5 stars, saying that “real thrills – dependent on real, believable jeopardy – are not on offer: just cheerfully absurd spectacle and a little bit of humour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Why you should watch White House Down?

If you’re looking for an action-packed thriller movie to watch, White House Down is a great option. The film has some good action sequences set inside the White House, and it’s sure to keep you entertained from start to finish. So if you’re in the mood for a fun and thrilling movie, be sure to check out White House Down!

The movie has great action sequences and thriller elements. Additionally, the White House is the perfect backdrop for an action movie. If you’re looking for a good action movie, White House Down is definitely worth watching!

White House Down box office collection

The film was not a major success at the box office but did well enough to cover its production budget. The movie grossed over $205 million worldwide against a budget of $150 million.