white-house-economist-says,-‘mitigation-efforts-seem-to-be-working’

Joseph Lavorgna, Chief Economist of the National Economic Council, speaks with reporters at the White House, on August 5 in Washington, DC. Alex Brandon/AP

White House economist Joe Lavorgna cast an optimistic tone during an appearance on CNBC this morning regarding both the coronavirus and the economy.

“Mitigation efforts seem to be working,” he said of the pandemic’s spread, noting that new daily cases are down 36% from the July 25 peak.

“More work to do, but we like what we see,” he added.

Asked about school reopenings, he pressed the need for stimulus funding for schools, and added, “Some of the data we’re seeing in the hotspots have really improved and we’re hoping that, in some instances, people will be able to go back to school safely,” citing “momentum” in decreasing cases and suggesting more students may go back to school than expected.

On the economic front, following the President’s executive actions, he said, “We’re in good shape right now, and that’s important,” later adding that there’s been “hardship and pain, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

He reiterated the need for stimulus negotiations to resume: “The talks that have stalled – we’d like them to occur.”

He also predicted that markets would “wobble” in a Biden administration.