White House official dismissed the president's test for coronavirus test. But it was not Trump's first time.

Trump, while affirming that EE. USA Now he's evaluated about 25 million people, he said in part: "When you do the tests up to that point, you're going to find more people; you're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, 'Slow down of the test please "

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, said Sunday that Trump's statement was very consistent with White House policy on handling the virus, despite the administration's assertion that Trump he made the comment jokingly.

"This is incredibly frustrating for the millions of Americans who have gotten sick and been unable to get tested," Jha said on CNN's "Inside Politics," adding that "sadly this is not a joke."

As recorded cases of coronavirus increased, public health officials have emphasized that more tests will reduce the numbers and help the nation find a way out of the pandemic. Once there is widespread testing, health experts say infected people can be identified and isolated, and that close contacts can be quarantined at home.

Here is a look at a few cases where Trump has dismissed trial efforts.

March

6th of March: After touring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Trump said he would prefer that passengers aboard the Crown Princess virus-crowned cruise ship Grand Princess remain on board because "I like the numbers where they are." .

"I don't need to double the numbers because a ship was not our fault," he said, referring to the number of reported coronavirus cases ashore in the United States at the time.

He later added that he "didn't even know if" he agreed with the proactive testing efforts.

"You will discover those areas simply by sitting and waiting," Trump said. "But they're trying to figure it out before, before you normally found out waiting. And, you know, I think that's great. But that's what they're doing."

April

April 10th: Trump stated during a White House coronavirus press conference that "there is no need to test there, you know, where you have a state with a small number of cases, some states with almost none."

"You don't have to test every person to say, let's open and bring the tractors, and let's start the corn, and let's open," he said. "All the different things they do in that great state, you don't need that."

May

May 6th: During a meeting with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Trump lamented that the poor view of the pandemic was the result of the Covid-19 tests.

"If we did too little testing, we wouldn't have most of the cases," he said. "So somehow, by doing all these tests, we make ourselves look bad."

May 8: In "Fox and Friends," Trump seemed to discount the evidence by describing how one of his aides tested positive for coronavirus.

"We have the best tests in the world, but the tests are not necessarily the answer," he said. "Because they were testing them, they tested them four days before and now I guess they are all being evaluated every day."

may 14: During a trip to Pennsylvania to highlight a new effort by the White House to replenish the National Strategic Reserve, Trump questioned the need for high-volume tests.

"When you do the test, you have a case. When you do the test, you find out that something is wrong with people. If we didn't do any tests, we would have very few cases," he said, adding later: "It could be that the tests, frankly overrated. Maybe it's overrated. "

June

June 18: Trump appeared to double his views during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, saying "the evidence is overrated."

"Look, if we didn't look at all the cases that we're reporting, I wouldn't know any of those cases," he said. "In many ways, it makes us look bad. The fact that we are so good at something makes us look bad."

June 20th: During his demonstration in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump called the test "a double-edged sword" before claiming that he tried to limit testing efforts.

"Here's the bad part … when you test up to that point, you're going to find more people; you're going to find more cases," he said. "So I said to my people, 'Slow down the test, please.' They test and test. We have evidence that people don't know what's going on."