White House prepares new immigration limits, using coronavirus as coverage

Despite President Donald Trump's push to overcome the pandemic, the administration continues to promote immigration measures, citing the outbreak and its cost to the economy.

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the administration has pursued a series of immigration measures that, prior to the coronavirus, had struggled to break through. Among those changes is the closure of the southern border to migrants, including asylum seekers, unless certain conditions are met.

After the president's proclamation in April, Miller launched the measure as a first step to reduce the flow of immigrants entering the United States. That proclamation set deadlines for the review, one of which is approaching this weekend, and left the possibility open for extension or modification.

The economic argument is expected to rise again in an anticipated expansion or a new executive order on immigration. While Trump has touted recent job numbers, unemployment figures remain high, though companies have said in a series of letters to the President that continued immigration is important to the economic recovery.

Interest groups, companies and experts are fighting any new restrictions, saying that visas that allow immigrants to work temporarily in the United States are critical to the economy.

"Why would you want to cut the critical workforce that will help the economy recover?" said Greg Chen, director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

"It is not a rational or reasonable approach to the stated goals of what they are trying to achieve, which only points to the underlying purpose of pursuing the president's campaign goals of cutting immigration," Chen added.

Trump promised that the previous order "would ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds are first in line for jobs as our economy reopens."

The White House did not immediately comment on this story.

CNN previously reported that Trump's political advisers see immigration steps as motivating for his base supporters at a time when the key message of the president's election, a strong economy, is severely weakened by the pandemic.

Legal immigration, which has already been affected during the outbreak, is refocusing on deliberations on an executive order on early immigration.

A list of visas, which allows immigrants to work temporarily in the US USA, is being suspended for a period of time, including L-1 visas for transfers within the company, H-1B for workers in a specialized occupation, H-2B for temporary non-agricultural workers and J-1 visas for visitors exchange, according to three sources familiar with the plans.

Exceptions are expected to be made for Covid-19-related activities, such as health professionals and food supply-related jobs, according to sources.

In recent weeks, companies and industry groups have raised concerns in letters, underscoring the importance of the highly skilled workforce to the United States economy.

On Tuesday, a tech trade group wrote to Trump arguing that non-immigrant visas have been key to sustaining the economy amid a global public health crisis.

The foreign-born workforce of the United States, wrote the Information Technology Industry Council, "is allowing many Americans to continue working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is playing an essential role … to keep businesses running safely and people connected. "

ITI is backed by companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Oracle.

"It is likely that restrictions on our human capital will have unintended consequences and could cause substantial economic uncertainty if we have to recalibrate our staff based on country of birth," read a May letter signed by hundreds of employers, the commerce, industry and higher education associations. and groups. The signers included Facebook, Twitter, Google and Lyft, among others.

In a separate letter to Trump, the H-2B workforce coalition reiterated that the visas are "a critical safety valve for companies to address seasonal job needs" when there are no US workers to fill short-term jobs.

"There are employers, there are trade associations that constantly talk to the administration and Congress about the value of these programs," Gregg Hartley, co-chair of the H2-B workers' coalition, told CNN. "It is an ongoing effort. The letter is one of many attempts to make policymakers have all the facts in their hands."

But just as companies and industry groups have contributed, advocates of immigration reduction say the changes are necessary to protect American workers.

"We are providing information through secondary channels and, most importantly, our members, our grassroots groups are pushing the same agenda," said Roy Beck, president of NumbersUSA, a group that advocates for reducing immigration.

Last month, Republican Senators Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Chuck Grassley, and Josh Hawley also sent a letter to Trump asking that new guest worker visas be suspended for 60 days, as well as "certain categories" of new guest worker visas. , for "at least next year, or until unemployment has returned to normal levels" to protect American workers.

The White House immigration proclamation, dated April 22, was one of a series of modifications to the immigration system, attributed to the pandemic. The order was directed at people outside of the United States seeking to legally migrate to the United States, with a few exceptions.

"Whenever appropriate, but no later than 50 days after the effective date of this proclamation, the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Labor, will recommend whether I should continue or modify this proclamation" . reading order, setting the deadline for this weekend.