White House prevents CDC from testifying about reopening of schools next week

White House officials informed the committee of their decision in an email, a member of the House panel staff told CNN.
"Dr. Redfield has testified at Hill at least four times in the past three months. We need our doctors to focus on the response to the pandemic," said a White House official, confirming the decision to block the participation of the CDC at the hearing.
But a spokesman for the House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee said the panel had requested testimony from any CDC official, not necessarily Redfield.
"We asked any of the CDC to testify at the hearing. The invitation was not for Dr. Redfield or anyone," said the official.
House Speaker of Education and Labor Bobby Scott said the testimony of CDC officials is critical to understanding how scientists would handle the reopening of American schools.
"It is alarming that the Trump administration is preventing CDC from appearing before the Committee at a time when its experience and guidance is so important to the health and safety of students, parents and educators," the Virginia Democrat said in a statement .
CDC officials have delayed publication of new recommendations to send children back to classrooms.
Earlier this week, Redfield emphasized wearing masks as a key component of any strategy to reopen schools.
"Because to me, face covers are the key. If you really look at it, the data is really clear: it works," Redfield said.