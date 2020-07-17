White House prevents CDC from testifying about reopening of schools next week

White House officials informed the committee of their decision in an email, a member of the House panel staff told CNN.

"Dr. Redfield has testified at Hill at least four times in the past three months. We need our doctors to focus on the response to the pandemic," said a White House official, confirming the decision to block the participation of the CDC at the hearing.

But a spokesman for the House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee said the panel had requested testimony from any CDC official, not necessarily Redfield.

"We asked any of the CDC to testify at the hearing. The invitation was not for Dr. Redfield or anyone," said the official.