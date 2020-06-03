White House publishes results of Trump's annual physical exam





The results came after Trump revealed that he had taken a round of a controversial coronavirus-preventing medication and questions about the circumstances of his physical exam last year.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the results indicate Trump is "healthy."

A memo from the president's physicist, Dr. Sean Conley, simply said that "there were no significant findings or changes to report."

Trump made an unannounced visit to Walter Reed on Saturday, November 16, 2019, for a little over two hours to conduct tests for part of the physical examination. Walter Reed's medical staff did not receive a notice from all staff about a presidential visit. He traveled by caravan instead of Marine One.

In the memo released Wednesday, Conley said Trump underwent additional tests at the White House. The note noted Trump's use of hydroxychloroquine, which he revealed last month that he started taking after White House employees tested positive for Covid-19. In the memo, Conley wrote that the decision to take the drug, which has not been shown to prevent or treat the coronavirus, "was made in consultation with members of their appropriate care team and closely monitoring the EKG to detect changes in QT Interval ". The memo said that Trump completed a round of the drug with no side effects, and that subsequent tests for coronavirus were negative. New study shows hydroxychloroquine does not prevent infection with coronavirus. But this review indicates that the President did not suffer any harmful heart effects from the drug. After Trump's first presidential physical exam, CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reported that Trump has a common form of heart disease. Trump's doctor at the time recommended an increase in the dose of his cholesterol-lowering medication and certain lifestyle changes. Without those changes, the president has a moderate risk of having a heart attack in the next three to five years, according to the Mayo Clinic. CNN reported in early 2019 that sources close to Trump said he had stuck with some minor changes to improve his diet, but had not stuck with an exercise regimen. The summary indicates that Trump's cholesterol is now controlled at a healthy level: 167 total cholesterol and LDL below 100. It was 196 last year, barely healthy, and 223 unhealthy in 2018.

CNN's Maggie Fox contributed to this report.





Source link