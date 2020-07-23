White House rejects 3 key demands as Senate Republicans push party response to crisis

The White House came out empty on all three fronts.

During negotiations that have lasted much of the week, the White House recognized Senate Republicans on several key issues, a sign that it is the Republican Party leadership on Capitol Hill that is driving the party's response to the economic crisis. and public health with less than four months in advance. election, not the president himself.

Republican leaders have taken a very different course from Trump to the crisis, which he has played down for weeks amid rising new cases across the country before trying to take on a more visible role this week. Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, tried to warn voters that the virus will not go away.

"Cases are on the rise in the country because the coronavirus is not gone," McConnell said this week, breaking up with Trump when asked if he shared the president's opinion that cases are only increasing because evidence is increasing, something discussed. by the nation's leading public health experts. .

After days of back and forth with the White House, Republicans and the administration came up with what Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called a "fundamental understanding," although many of the details are still being worked out. The bill will only serve as an opening offer in what are expected to be tense negotiations with Democrats who have their own $ 3 trillion plan, compared to the Republican Party measure, which is expected to cost approximately $ 1 trillion. .

When asked what the largest amount of spending the White House would be willing to accept would be, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN this week: "It will be a process led by the Senate and House." .

Under the Republican Party White House proposal, there would be a second round of direct payments for certain Americans, money for the small businesses most affected by the pandemic, $ 105 billion for educational funds, with $ 70 billion for K-12 schools, $ 30 billion for colleges and universities, and $ 5 billion for governors. Additionally, the bill would propose $ 25 billion for more testing, including $ 16 billion in new grants to states, $ 26 billion for vaccine research and distribution, and deferred student loan payments for people who don't have income.

The bill would also include liability protections for businesses, schools, healthcare workers, and others, a key priority for McConnell. But the Republican measure fails to meet Democratic demands to extend benefits worth $ 600 a week for the unemployed, a problem that the White House and Republican leaders were still trying to solve Thursday afternoon.

For weeks, Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have demanded the full reopening of schools and have even delayed school districts seeking to hold classes virtually, even threatening to retain new money if they don't start teaching in the fall.

But Republicans felt this approach was impractical, given the way the virus affects different communities in different ways, and that some schools may not be able to reopen and keep their students and teachers safe.

"Republicans generally don't like sending too many Washington orders to local schools," Senator Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, told CNN.

According to Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, a key negotiator in the GOP-White House deal, he said that about half of the $ 70 billion for K-12 schools in the plan would be given regardless of whether they are open. or not. The other half "would come out on the basis that you have more expenses if you go back to school than if you don't."

Blunt added: "But none of the college money and only half the elementary and middle school money would be conditioned on going back to school. And that doesn't mean going back to school five days a week."

The White House acknowledged that it eliminated the payroll tax cut, something that Trump blamed Democrats. But most Republican senators indicated they would do little to stimulate the economy and substantially raise the price of the bill, and asked the White House to reduce that demand.

"I'm not a fan of that," Whip John Thune, of the Senate majority, from South Dakota, said of the payroll tax cut. "I made it pretty clear. I don't think it's something that changes anyone's behavior and has implications for the trust fund," referring to the Social Security trust fund that would be affected by a cut in payroll taxes.

And the White House agreed to increase testing to $ 25 billion after initially delaying and arguing that there was already a lot of unspent money to use for testing and contact tracing. The Republican deal would provide $ 16 billion in new money, with an additional $ 9 billion redirected from the March stimulus bill to spend on testing and tracking.

"We got the $ 25 billion we wanted, but part of that was making sure they would spend $ 9 billion that was not specifically allocated to testing," Blunt said.

When asked about Trump's repeated claim that the evidence is "overrated," Alexander replied.

"I can give you my opinion on the tests, which is that the tests are essential," Alexander said. "And I think probably the most important activity that we have in government right now in terms of identifying the disease, containing it and building confidence to go back to school and that work is the work that Dr. (Francis) Collins is doing in the National Institutes of Health to create new ways to get a quick test so you can get a result in an hour. "

Alexander added: "You can do that, then you can test entire classes, you can test the teachers, you can test the employees, there will be an oversupply of quick tests, and I think all discussions about tests will go away."

Several Republicans pointed out that the White House had to move quickly in the direction of the Republican Party to reach an agreement.

Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican for reelection, said he was not concerned that it would take all week to gather his party's proposal, but noted that the White House "moved in our direction."

"We had to resolve some of the conflicts with the administration," said Tillis. "They have moved in our direction, it is a normal part of the sausage factory."