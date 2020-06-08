White House responds when AOC claims that Kayleigh McEnany rejected her

The White House applauded Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, after New York Democrat Congresswoman alleged that press secretary Kayleigh McEnany downplayed her position and inferred it was because she was a "woman of color."

Ocasio-Cortez quoted a tweet that was a line from the briefing where McEnany referred to her as "Biden's advisor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez" but did not include context.

"I wouldn't be the first person to confuse a woman of color for having a lower position or title than her, but Kayleigh, in case I haven't had a newspaper in two years, I'm a congresswoman," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

"The president is appalled at the" dismantle the police "movement," McEnany said in the full quote. "The fact that there are women in Congress who want to impeach the police, especially Rashida Tlaib, in particular Biden's adviser Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Clinton and Eric Holder spokesman Brian Fallon, who wants to underfund our police in this country, it's extraordinary. "

"She literally called you a Congressman, @AOC," White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah tweeted.

"Read the transcript, Congressman @AOCMcEnany replied.

Ocasio-Cortez put his weight behind the growing movement to dismantle police departments that has become a rallying cry for some protesters in the wake of George Floyd's death on Friday.

In a NY1 segment, Ocasio-Cortez said she is "actively engaged in advocating" for a "cut in our New York police budget and spending a $ 6 billion New York police budget that costs us books. in the hands of our children and it costs us a much-needed investment in NYCHA [New York City Housing Authority] and public housing. "

That stance puts her at odds with the presidency of the Black Caucus in Congress, which has rejected a call by Black Lives Matter organizers to evict the police.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Committee chair, said she personally does not favor the movement. "No, I don't think we should be spending on police departments," Bass said last week.

But the movement to underfund the police has garnered rapid support, with cities like New York and Los Angeles announcing that they would cut funding for police departments and increase funding for community outreach. Members of the Minneapolis Left-Leaning City Council announced Sunday a veto-proof push to disband the Minneapolis Police Department.

Supporters of the measure told Fox News: "We acknowledge that we do not have all the answers about what a police-free future is like, but our community does. We pledge to engage with all willing community members in the city of Minneapolis during next year to identify what security is like for you. "

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.