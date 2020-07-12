White House shoots Mueller after opinion piece, says Russia investigates "wasted taxpayers' money trying to undo an election"

The White House issued a response Sunday after former special adviser Robert Mueller published an op-ed in the Washington Post defending the prosecution and conviction of political operative Roger Stone.

President Trump commuted Stone's sentence on Friday, just days before it began. Stone was convicted of seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and false statements to Congress in connection with the Mueller investigation in Russia.

ROBERT MUELLER DEFENDS THE STONE CONVICTION, THE INVESTIGATION IN RUSSIA AFRITES THE SHARP CRITICISM OF THE WHITE HOUSE

"Robert Mueller and his corrupt investigation failed to hold anyone in the Obama-Biden Administration accountable for their negligence of Russian interference or for spying on the Trump Campaign based on a lie-ridden Democratic-funded dossier, and instead wasted dollar dollars. taxpayers trying to undo an election, ”White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. "Sir. Mueller should follow through on his promise to the American people and let the report, which completely exonerates the president, remain rather than pontificate on editorial pages with more spin."

In his op-ed, Mueller pointed to Stone's crimes, which were related to his communications about WikiLeaks and the release of hacked emails before the 2016 presidential election.

"Stone was prosecuted and convicted for committing federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and with good reason," Mueller said in an opinion piece published by The Washington Post.

Stone was not charged with any underlying crime of coordination with Russia, and continues to deny wrongdoing.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS PROMISES INVESTIGATIONS, LEGISLATION AFTER TRUMP FIGHTS ROGER'S STONE

"I participated in a legitimate and perfectly legal political activity that Mueller's corrupt investigation decided to criminalize," Stone told Fox News. "I thought the results of the 2016 election were crucial."

Democrats were horrified when the White House announced that Trump was commuting Stone's sentence, which was supposed to last 40 months.

"It is an amazing corruption, but I think it is important that people also know that it is a threat to our national security," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, claiming that national security was the motivation behind Trump's impeachment earlier. This year, it had nothing to do with Stone or the Russia investigation.

Pelosi has also called for a bill preventing a president from taking similar steps in future cases in which the offender is convicted of acts related to the president.

"We will have legislation that says that a president cannot commute, forgive or offer clemency to anyone who commits a crime, is convicted of a crime that affects the behavior of the president and his guilt," Pelosi said.

In a statement, both House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y. and House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y. said they intend seeking "an immediate briefing by the White House Council on the circumstances surrounding Roger Stone's commutation."

"Additionally, the Justice Department should publish grand jury materials related to Roger Stone and his communications with the President," the statement said.

Trump, however, was defiant in his decision: "Roger Stone was the target of an illegal witch hunt that should never have taken place," Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

Fox News's Adam Shaw, John Roberts and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.