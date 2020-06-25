White House threatens to veto Dems House DC bill

The Trump administration threatened to use veto powers on Wednesday over legislation that would grant Washington, D.C., statehood, to be voted on on the floor of the House this week.

The Office of Administration and Budget (OMB) said in a statement that the legislation is unconstitutional as it violates Amendment 23, which gives District residents the right to vote for voters in presidential elections. The letter also added that if the bill were passed in Congress, President Trump's advisers would order him to veto the legislation.

"If, as HR 51 proposes, the District be reduced to a small jurisdiction consisting essentially of federal buildings, Amendment 23 would grant the small population of people living within those borders the same voting power in the Electoral College as the state smallest in the country, "the statement said.

The US House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the issue on Friday for the first time since 1993, and the Democratic-controlled House is expected to pass the legislation for the first time in history.

Trump previously said that Republicans would be "very, very stupid" to allow the Blue City to become a state and give them two senators along with House representatives.

Supporters of the bill target the population of more than 705,000 people residing within the District, which is nearly 127,000 more people residing in the state of Wyoming, according to the United States Census Bureau for 2019. Both DC and Wyoming share three Electoral College votes.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a non-voting representative in the District House, has noted that DC residents "pay the highest federal taxes per capita of any jurisdiction in the country," and the citizens of the District have fought in all wars. Americans.

The OMB said the Framers were concerned that state power would grant "outsized authority" compared to other states, with all federal powers in one location and under the control of a single state.

The issue of DC statehood became a topic of conversation intensified during George Floyd's recent protests in the nation's capital, when Trump made an effort to use military force to crack down on protesters, a as I disagreed with the DC leadership

The bill is not expected to pass the Senate.