White man rescued by Black Lives Matter protester is former police officer

"We can confirm that Bryn Male worked in the London area as a police officer for the British Transport Police, later as Detective Constable," the British Transport Police said in a statement. "He withdrew from the force in September 2014," he added.

More than 100 people were arrested in London over the weekend after violence erupted when far-right groups attacked Black Lives Matter protests.

Hutchinson, who is a grandfather, previously told CNN that he helped the injured protester because he did not want the main reason for the protests to be lost in a moment of violence. "My real focus was to avoid a catastrophe, suddenly the narration changes to 'Black Lives Matters, Youngsters Kill Protesters'. That was the message we were trying to avoid," Hutchinson said. Describing the events leading up to the photograph, Hutchinson said he saw a man lying in a fetal position on a flight of stairs surrounded by protesters. The Black Lives Matter protester and his friends formed a cord around the man, later identified as Male, and Hutchinson picked him up in a firefighter's car and took him to the police. Hutchinson said that while walking, people were still trying to hit the man. Hutchinson said it was the first Black Lives Matter protest he attended because "the story was in progress," adding that it was "obvious" to support what is happening. He added that he would like to break down racial barriers and make people realize that "we are all one race."

