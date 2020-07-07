White parents: talk to your kids about racism to raise more empathetic adults

Research on how white parents talk about race with their children is sparse. However, previous research has shown that conversations about race, much less racism, are rare, even when these issues are highly visible, for example, during the Ferguson protests in 2014.

One study found that even though 81% of white mothers believed it was important to have such discussions, only 62% of them reported doing so. However, of those who said yes, less than a third of those people could recall a specific conversation.

To understand the problem more deeply, we examined surveys of more than 2,000 adults ages 18 and older, collected from May 21 to June 14, 2020, in four major cities in the United States: Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and New York. We were trying to understand how parents influenced people's opinions about race. It was part of an ongoing study looking at how people's experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic have been shaped by their race.

Our initial findings indicate that among white respondents, 65% said their parents "never" or "rarely" had conversations with them about racism as children.

Overall, we found that younger whites were more likely to have parents who talked to them about racism compared to those of previous generations. Surprisingly, however, those in the youngest age group, 18-25, were less likely to have parents who spoke to them about racism "very often" (only 7%), compared to those in 26 to 40 -years (16%) and between 41 and 55 years (12%).

We found that those whose parents talked to them about racism were more likely to talk to their own children about it. However, even during this period of unrest, 27% of white parents of children ages 6 to 11 told us that they "never" spoke to their children about the need for racial equality.

Another 15% said these conversations were "rare," and 34% said they happened "occasionally."

Missing the point

Research shows that the relatively small number of white parents who talk about race with their children often use what are sometimes called "colorblind" approaches that minimize the importance of racism in American society. These conversations generally involve emphasizing equality between all people and minimizing or denying the idea of ​​differences between races. Typical themes include "not seeing race" or "treating everyone equally", who ignore or even reject the existence of white privilege and racism.

These discussions may promote a myth of meritocracy that claims that anyone can succeed in the United States regardless of race, a belief shared by 57% of white respondents in our survey. The problem with this color blindness is that it ignores how racism is embedded in society, for example where people live and what kinds of jobs and educational opportunities people have.

Sometimes conversations can also be explicitly or implicitly racist, based on racial stereotypes based on the idea of ​​inherent differences between racial groups.

They are rarely anti-racist conversations. An anti-racism dialogue with children implies recognizing racial inequalities and the historical and current reasons why they exist. They also include talking about ways a child could help actively undo racism and how not to be a bystander when they see that racism is being committed.

Changing perspectives

Our data showed that white people who were taught by their parents about opposition to racism and what our survey rated "the importance of fighting for racial equality" supported doing more to help racial minority groups strike harder. by Covid-19.

Conversely, people whose parents had never or rarely spoken to them about anti-racism were more likely to feel that racial minorities were to blame for their higher Covid-19 death rates.

We also found that parents' conversations with their children helped them grow to have more nuanced views on other aspects of racism in the United States.

Three-quarters of adults who, as children, spoke to their parents "very often" about racism said racial minorities do not have the same opportunities as whites. A similar proportion, 69% of them, said race plays an important role in the types of social services people receive, such as health care or childcare. And 69% also agreed that race plays a role in who is sent to prison.

But of the adults whose parents "never" or "rarely" spoke to them about racism, less than half, 47%, said racial minorities have different opportunities than whites. Similarly, less than half of these people believed that race plays a role in the types of social services that people receive or are incarcerated: 49% and 48%, respectively.

Resisting racism, challenging racist social structures, and advocating for equity has been an uphill battle primarily faced by individuals, families, and communities of color. Our research indicates that the more white parents talk to their children about the realities of American racism, the more aware these children, as adults, are of the inequalities in American life.