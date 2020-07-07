White parents: talk to your kids about racism to raise more empathetic adults

To understand the problem more deeply, we examined surveys of more than 2,000 adults ages 18 and older, collected from May 21 to June 14, 2020, in four major cities in the United States: Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and New York. We were trying to understand how parents influenced people's opinions about race. It was part of an ongoing study looking at how people's experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic have been shaped by their race.
Our initial findings indicate that among white respondents, 65% said their parents "never" or "rarely" had conversations with them about racism as children.
Overall, we found that younger whites were more likely to have parents who talked to them about racism compared to those of previous generations. Surprisingly, however, those in the youngest age group, 18-25, were less likely to have parents who spoke to them about racism "very often" (only 7%), compared to those in 26 to 40 -years (16%) and between 41 and 55 years (12%).
We found that those whose parents talked to them about racism were more likely to talk to their own children about it. However, even during this period of unrest, 27% of white parents of children ages 6 to 11 told us that they "never" spoke to their children about the need for racial equality.
Another 15% said these conversations were "rare," and 34% said they happened "occasionally."
Missing the point
Sometimes conversations can also be explicitly or implicitly racist, based on racial stereotypes based on the idea of inherent differences between racial groups.
They are rarely anti-racist conversations. An anti-racism dialogue with children implies recognizing racial inequalities and the historical and current reasons why they exist. They also include talking about ways a child could help actively undo racism and how not to be a bystander when they see that racism is being committed.
Changing perspectives
Our data showed that white people who were taught by their parents about opposition to racism and what our survey rated "the importance of fighting for racial equality" supported doing more to help racial minority groups strike harder. by Covid-19.
We also found that parents' conversations with their children helped them grow to have more nuanced views on other aspects of racism in the United States.
Three-quarters of adults who, as children, spoke to their parents "very often" about racism said racial minorities do not have the same opportunities as whites. A similar proportion, 69% of them, said race plays an important role in the types of social services people receive, such as health care or childcare. And 69% also agreed that race plays a role in who is sent to prison.
But of the adults whose parents "never" or "rarely" spoke to them about racism, less than half, 47%, said racial minorities have different opportunities than whites. Similarly, less than half of these people believed that race plays a role in the types of social services that people receive or are incarcerated: 49% and 48%, respectively.
