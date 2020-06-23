White Southerners, our souls are at stake. We should talk now (opinion)

"Got it," said one of them when Rayshard fell onto the asphalt. Hunters seemed to be huddled in a blind whose aim had resulted in death. "Got him."

Ahmaud Arbery was shot down on a suburban street in Glynn County. Your crime? Being black in a place where the color of your skin turned out to be a capital offense. The three white men who had chased him in blocks stood on his body, allegedly using the word n ​​—, clearly pleased with the success of their mission. They had gotten Arbery safely.

I have lived in Atlanta, where Brooks was killed, for 58 years. These days, I spend a lot of time in South Georgia, near where Arbery died. The Golden Islands, where there are red fish to catch from the waters of the Satilla River. Satilla Shores is the neighborhood where the shotgun blast shattered her body.

Southern is who I am from start to finish. I am also as white as a white person can be. When I traced my genealogy, I discovered that each of my ancestors many centuries ago was from the British Isles, with a couple of Germans thrown out for the sake of diversity. I am aware that all of us, homo sapiens, can trace our beginnings back to Africa, but most whites couldn't care less.

When I was a kid growing up in Mississippi in the 1950s, I didn't think about race. I didn't know black people, other than my school's custodian and our maid, Omera, whom I loved but whose last name I never knew. My parents probably didn't either. They paid him in cash. I'm pretty sure it wasn't much. Occasionally, my mother would send her home with used cans filled with bacon.

One day Omera told my mother that she and her family would be moving to Detroit. It sounded like Mars to me. I cried. Omera and I hugged each other as we said goodbye. As we watched her walk to the bus stop down the street, my mother turned me around and said, "Jo, I know you love Omera, but I don't want you to hug a 'Black' again. Just don't It's done. "

This was Mississippi in the 1950s. My father worked for the Chamber of Commerce of our city, Meridian. The big event of the year, for both the House and the city, was the Calf Scramble Parade on a Saturday in spring. Last Friday night, our high school stadium would be packed with people from all over the county who had come to watch the youngsters fight calves on the soccer field and tie them up. The victors would take their newly subdued calves to raise them, although the calves would eventually become cows and be sold to a slaughterhouse.

Last Saturday, the city gathered on downtown sidewalks for the best parade of the year: men in ten-gallon hats and embroidered boots, riding rearing stallions, bright red fire trucks honking their sirens, and the mayor sitting on the backseat of his convertible, his starched white shirt drenched in sweat as he nonchalantly greeted the crowd.

Then came the floats, whose skirts consisted of chicken wire, each small quadrilateral was filled with white Kleenex bouquets, which looked like carnations.

The charming white girls sat on the floats, waving enthusiastically and smiling like Miss America. I wanted to be like them. So it was just a boy, standing on the sidewalk with a couple of friends. We had boarded the downtown bus for five cents. We were ten or 11 years old, we were. As safe as it could be. Also, my father was in charge of the parade.

So, this: a black grammar school float appeared in "colored town". I had never heard of that school and didn't even know there was a black grammar school.

But there was the float. The same chicken wire. The same carnations from Kleenex. In the float were three girls who looked like a million dollars in their ruffled dresses. The girls in the float were about my age, smiling with pride and joy.

Suddenly, three white kids, much older than me and my friends, standing next to us in jeans, cowboy hats, and boots, yelled, "No, I d-wanted here." One of them walked to the float and spat on one of the girls. Another, then another did the same. So it was.

Do you know how parades sometimes stop because the horses in front slow down or the clown makes the crowd overwork? The parade did not move.

Long time for passersby, all white, to speak. No one did. Just silence. I talked? I was nauseated, but I was also scared. I was also a boy, a boy from the south. I was scared, my tongue frozen in my mouth.

Those black children, my age and as unknown to me as they could be in the segregated south.

My shame for the rest of my life.

In 2020, the grill was turned into bullets. In my old days in the south, there were a lot of bullets on the backs of blacks, and also on their foreheads. Lots of raped black women. Lots of lynchings. Emmett Till, a boy of fourteen, was thrown into a river in Mississippi with a heavy industrial fan strapped to his feet. They have it safe. When a neighbor saw blood on his neighbor's truck bed and asked about it, the neighbor said, "We just killed a deer." He was one of the assassins.

White Southerners, we must speak now: Black lives matter. Our souls are at stake, as is American society. Too many of us watch the parade of black deaths and close our eyes to the scourge of white supremacy and don't say a word. Nor do we do much of what matters or helps to bring about change.

You and I can never know what it is to be black, but by God, we can do better than we have for generations. What a shame if we don't.