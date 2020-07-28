White Sox manager Renteria not with team, evidence pending

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria woke up Monday with "a slight cough and a stuffy nose" and will stay away from the team pending the results of medical tests.

Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox until the team learns more about Renteria's condition. Monday's opening of a three-game set in Cleveland was postponed in the rain and will recover on Tuesday as part of a traditional double game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

General manager Rick Hahn released a statement saying Renteria, 58, was taken to a Cleveland hospital for evaluation and testing.

"As a precaution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and will not manage until we receive confirmation of today's test result," said Hahn.

The team did not say whether Renteria, who is in his fourth season as manager of the White Sox, was being evaluated for the coronavirus.

Before Monday's postponement, McEwing said in a Zoom conference call that he spoke to Renteria several times and that "it feels great, it feels good. He's just very cautious."

The Renteria situation arose on a day of major medical news across baseball, most of it involving COVID-19.

Two games were postponed after the Miami Marlins had more than a dozen players and staff who tested positive for the virus. The team was stranded in Philadelphia, where it played over the weekend, due to the outbreak.

Miami's first home game against Baltimore was postponed, as was the New York Yankees' game in Philadelphia. The Yankees would have used the same clubhouse that the Marlins occupied for three days.

The White Sox announced on July 5 that they had two players who tested positive for the coronavirus. The team never identified the players, but third-baseman Yoan Moncada revealed a positive test result after he joined the team.

"We just continue to focus on what we are doing, taking the right steps to keep everyone as safe as possible," said McEwing. "As an organization and as training staff, we have done quite a good job. Far, and I hope it will continue."

McEwing is pleased that the team has followed proper procedures to handle a potential outbreak, something that every team fears.

"Major League Baseball and we as an organization have done a fantastic job of monitoring this on a daily basis," he said. "We are taking our temperatures three times a day. If we have symptoms, we are being checked immediately, so we are closely monitoring daily all the people who have been in contact with anyone who has symptoms and who are taking the correct measurements. "

Indians manager Terry Francona said the Miami outbreak gave the team a chance to review all their protocols as they prepare for their first road trip later this week.

"Again, they are mainly reminders or refreshments," he said. "But because of what happened and what could happen, I don't think it will ever hurt to put the point back where we started."

Francona said the situation with the Marlins was disturbing.

"We are caught up in who we are playing and whether we can beat them, but in the end, we are all an industry," he said. "Everyone knows everyone else. You never wish things like that to anyone. It is a clear reminder of the times we are in and how fast it can go from person to person. "

Before facing the Indians, the White Sox also placed starting pitcher Reynaldo López on the 10-day disabled list with pain in his right shoulder.

Lopez left his start Sunday against Minnesota in the first inning when his shoulder tensed. The 26-year-old was 10-15 with a 5.38 ERA in 33 starts last season.

The team removed right-hander Ian Hamilton from his training facility in Schaumburg, Illinois, purchased infielder Ryan Goins and designated infielder Cheslor Cuthbert for his assignment.

White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez was not in the lineup posted before the first game of the series rained, but McEwing said he felt better. Jiménez left Sunday's 14-2 loss to Minnesota because he felt dizzy.