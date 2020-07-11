White Sox pitching prospect Kopech retires this year.

Chicago White Sox pitching prospect Michael Kopech chose not to play this season on Friday and the team placed third-baseman Yoán Moncada and pitcher José Ruiz on the 10-day disabled list due to unspecified ailments.

There was no official news on whether the movements were related to the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The White Sox believe they are ready for a trade after seven consecutive losing seasons. But losing Kopech for the season and Moncada for at least a little while are big hits.

Both players had been absent since the White Sox resumed training last week for the first time since the Major League Baseball closed the camps in March.

The team had said that Kopech was dealing with a personal problem.

"We recognize that reaching this decision is incredibly difficult for any competitive athlete, and our organization is caring and supportive," CEO Rick Hahn said in a statement. "We will work with Michael to ensure that his development continues throughout 2020, and we look forward to welcoming him back to our clubhouse for the 2021 season."

The 24-year-old right-hander returns from Tommy John surgery in September 2018. He hit three digits on the radar gun during his first appearance in spring training.

Kopech was chosen for Triple-A Charlotte on March 26 and would probably have opened the year in the minors if the season had started on time.

Kopech was acquired by Chicago in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. He made his major league debut in 2018, going 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in four starts.

Moncada set professional records by hitting .315 with 25 home runs and 79 RBIs in a revolutionary season last year.