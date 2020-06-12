Whites are already experts in racism (opinion)

We work together in an outdoor education center that cares for disadvantaged children and on weekends we jump around the city. One night he told me a story that I never forgot: a few years before, state police had arrested him on suspicion of DUI, while he was transporting a lot of cocaine, enough so that he was not accused of possession, but of trafficking. . He had not spent more than a few nights in jail. His father had turned to lawyers who had given him immediately, brought him home and made sure that the case was dropped.

Almost every white person in America has heard a version of this story about another white person. This one is etched in my memory simply because it is so vivid and so cheeky: if Nick had been black or brown, he would probably still be in jail today. At the height of the War on Drugs, a single drug trafficking charge could swallow the life of a defendant. No one around the table that night in the bar, white men in their twenties, raised under the same privileged circumstances, to varying degrees, needed that explained.

There are times when white Americans approach the edge of the abyss that separates us from others and barely glimpse the other side. And then, most of the time, look away quickly, because, as Nietzsche said, if you look too far into the abyss, the abyss looks at you.

But here's the awkward truth: Whites already know exactly what it means to be white. Whites, in our own way, are experts in racism. We know it because we practice it, implement it, and benefit from it, in small and large ways, from the way we are treated in line at the grocery store to the jokes we hear at hiring meetings about who is and who isn't "good fit" for the company. When asked to speak about racism, particularly in the presence of people of color, we might stumble over the words, apologize profusely, express bewilderment, and assure everyone of their good intentions, but among other whites in private, in the bar, on the fringes of soccer games, on the fishing boat, we often have a lot to say.

The Black Lives Matter movement, which took serious hold after the 2014 murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, has already made many serious, educated, and left-wing white people aware of systemic racism and unconscious bias, and so when I hear these Today Nowadays, in private white-only conversations, I often hear a tone of self-awareness and active discomfort or resentment towards other non-racist whites. But I also often hear tones of cynicism, helplessness, and resignation, sometimes all at once. I have talked to quite a few white friends who have tried and failed to create significant change, actively working to recruit people of color, presenting an anti-racist curriculum in their children's schools, speaking out against racists in their communities, and now they are discouraged and even a little resentful of how difficult everything is.

The helplessness and disability of whites is for many a calming condition, and therefore extremely dangerous, because it allows white people to push the race aside, to convince themselves that they "have done their part" or "possibly cannot do something about it, "and then go back to what James Baldwin once described as the" sunlit playpen "of white American existence. So I have a counter suggestion: let's start treating whites not as spectators of racism but as protagonists: that is, expert racists. Consider Amy Cooper and how fluently she was able to turn what she described as her fear during a dog-tying dispute into a threat to call New York police against an "African American man." Amy Cooper did not need to be educated on acts of racism and police violence; I needed to prevent him from instigating one.

Call this a transition from an era of education to an era of expectations. (I am echoing the words of black scholar Koritha Mitchell, who wrote, in 2016, "White Americans' expectations are so low that they are never supposed to be able to identify with anyone other than themselves.") Last year, Grand Rapids, Michigan, debated an ordinance that would make "partial crime reporting" a misdemeanor carrying a $ 500 fine. In the wake of George Floyd's protests, cities are now considering laws that would require that police officers intervene if they witness other officers committing illegal or racist acts.

Not that racism can be criminalized out of existence, but there are many ways to use existing regulatory systems – insurance, corporate law, municipal codes, shareholder governance – to hold individuals and organizations accountable for maintaining racist practices and seeking reparations for past offenses. This is also happening, primarily voluntarily and on a small scale: Some liberal, predominantly white churches with endowments and real estate dating back centuries have begun creating "slavery repair funds."

The question now is about scale: how can we get anti-racism incorporated into our laws and regulations as a concrete expectation and not as a special exception?

Many white Americans, as much as they support the idea of ​​racial justice, are afraid to answer that question, not because they don't know the answer, but because, consciously or not, many of them believe it is a zero-sum game: anyone who Be it people of color win, white people lose. It is not. Racism is devastating this country. Health disparities, infant mortality, immigration restrictions, police budgets: The United States wastes billions of dollars a year in defense of white supremacy. Americans are poorer, sicker, less educated, and less secure than the inhabitants of any comparable nation.

If you are white and have won the American racial lottery, and if you have spent any time in the past few weeks protesting or publicizing your outrage at the recent wave of well-publicized police killings, you know that your job is not over. Make a list. Your experience is needed.