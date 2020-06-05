Whitmer criticized by Republican Party representative for marching amid coronavirus: "Social distancing is critical … unless you have a great photo"

Michigan government Gretchen Whitmer faces criticism after violating his own patterns of social estrangement in a protest after the death of George Floyd in Detroit on Thursday.

Whitmer was criticized when she was seen standing shoulder to shoulder with participants of the march, which included Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

"Social distancing is critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19, unless you have a great photo shoot," state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids Township, joked on Twitter.

WHITMER BLASTS TRUMPED BY RIOT'S RESPONSE: & # 39; DEEPLY DISTURBING & # 39;

The governor's website orders those participating in the protest to stay six feet away.

"People may participate in expressive activities protected by the First Amendment within the State of Michigan, but must adhere to the social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include staying at least six feet from people from outside the person's home, "the website reads.

Still, Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown denied that the governor broke his own executive order issued Monday that says people should stay six feet away at any public meeting.

TRUMP TO VIOLENT PROTESTANTS: & # 39; WHERE ARE THE LONG-TERM ARRESTS AND SENTENCES OF PRISON? & # 39;

"The governor took precautions to participate in an outdoor activity, including wearing a mask even though it is not required outdoors under the order," Brown said, according to The Detroit News.

Brown said the mayor did not violate his order because it states: "Nothing in this order will be taken to summarize the protections guaranteed by the state or federal Constitution."

"That includes the right to peaceful protest," he said.

While many of the protesters wore masks, almost none were seen upholding the policy of social distancing.

At the march, Whitmer urged protesters not to lose hope after the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of George Floyd.

"Elections matter," Whitmer said during the march. "We cannot be defeated. We must move forward together. When we do that, we cannot be defeated."

Floyd's death while in custody of Minnesota police officers has sparked heated protests in every state in the country for more than a week, including the past 7 days in Detroit.

Whitmer lifted the order to stay at his state's home this week and moved most of his state to reopening "Phase 4".

"While Michigan residents are no longer required to stay home, we should all remain smart and practice social distancing, and encourage those who meet the criteria to get tested for COVID-19," Whitmer said in a statement.

Whitmer, considered a possible Democratic election for vice president in 2020, on Monday called President Trump's response to the protests and riots "deeply disturbing" and "a clear sign that this administration is determined to sow the seeds of hatred and division "

"The president's dangerous remarks should be very concerning to all Americans, as they send a clear signal that this administration is determined to sow the seeds of hatred and division, which I fear will only lead to more violence and destruction." Whitmer said in a statement. statement.