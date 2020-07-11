Whitmer's "Overly Aggressive" Michigan Mask Mandate Has Businesses Concerned About Enforcement

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered companies not to allow customers to enter their stores unmasked, leaving owners concerned about the uncertain position this leaves them in.

The mandate also requires masks to be worn in closed public spaces and any crowded events as coronavirus cases in Michigan increase. People who do not comply with the order could face a misdemeanor of $ 500 and companies could risk having their license suspended for not enforcing the policies.

"In the past two weeks, all Michigan regions have seen an increase in new cases, and daily case counts now exceed 20 cases per million in the Grand Rapids, Detroit and Lansing regions," Whitmer said in his order on Friday.

TRUMP'S CALL TO OPEN SCHOOLS SURPRISES GOVERNORS 'PUSH DEM INSLEE, WHITMER

"The investigation confirms that a large part of the reason is irregular compliance with my requirement, issued in previous orders, that people wear facial covers in public spaces," he added.

Some business owners appreciate the concept behind the mask's mandate, but are frustrated that the responsibility falls on the business, which could put them in precarious situations.

"While retailers and retail employees appreciate Governor Whitmer's efforts to increase the number of residents wearing masks when they are in enclosed public spaces, we are frustrated that she has not left the watch on to law enforcement officers," Bill Hallan, president and CEO of the Michigan Retail Association, said in a statement Friday. "This puts retail employees in potentially dangerous situations when they are forced to confront customers without a mask."

THE OWNER OF THE MICHIGAN NEGA ICE CREAM STORE GETTING MILLIONS IN PPP MONEY CALLS IT & # 39; SERIOUS ERROR & # 39;

The executive order includes some exceptions, which say that children under the age of 5 are not required to wear a mask. People who are eating or drinking, exercising, speaking publicly or at religious events and anyone who is medically handicapped are not required to wear a mask under the mandate.

But the stipulations have business owners concerned about their liability.

"Determining the validity of an ambiguous exemption is an impossible task for a retailer," said Hallan. "And now, even retailers acting in good faith could be subject to severe licensing penalties based on the actions of non-compliant customers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hallan called the order "overly aggressive" on Friday, pleading with customers to comply with the order and understand the new position retailers are in.

"We are concerned about the safety of retail employees and disagree with overly aggressive sanctions on retailers," Hallan said.

The order takes effect on Monday, July 13.