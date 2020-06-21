Whitney Cummings, former co-star of Chris D & # 39; Elia on the comedian's sexual harassment allegations: & # 39; Enraged & # 39;

Whitney Cummings is not holding back.

The 37-year-old comic once starred in the short-lived comedy "Whitney" alongside Chris D & # 39; Elia, who has been criticized for allegedly sexually harassing underage women.

The comedian began capturing the heat of users on Twitter after a woman he was ahead with allegations Tuesday that he could not understand that D’Elia, 40, was cast "as the pedophile" in the Netflix series "You."

ANSEL ELGORT ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTING A 17-YEAR-OLD GIRL, DENIES THE ACCUSATIONS

The woman also shared a group of alleged email screenshots that she claims to have exchanged with the actor in 2014 and 2016, initially when she was only 16 years old.

Several other allegations came to light, including exposing one woman and blackmailing another, holding up her nude photos of her.

Now Cummings has spoken about her ex-boyfriend on-screen in a statement shared on Twitter on Saturday.

RAPPER CHRIS HURRICANE CHARGED WITH SECOND GRADE MURDER IN LOUISIANA

"It took me a couple of days to process the information I learned about Chris," he began. "I am devastated and enraged by what I have read and learned."

The actress described the behavior of D & # 39; Elia as "predator" and promised not to remain "silent" in the face of such "abuse of power".

"Girls should be able to be fans of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target," she concluded. "It is the responsibility of the adult to be an adult."

D & # 39; Elia has denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ.

"I know I have said and done things that could have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly sought out underage women at any time," he said. "All my relationships have been legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with people who have tweeted about me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The stand-up comedian added, "With that said, I'm really sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let me get caught up in my lifestyle. It's my fault. I have it. I've been reflecting on this for a while now and I promise I'll keep getting better. "

If you or someone you know is abused, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Julius Young and Melissa Roberto of Fox News contributed to this report.