WHO applauds results of dexamethasone COVID-19 trial

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Tuesday that the results of initial clinical trials of a steroid reduce deaths in critically ill patients with coronavirus as "great news."

"This is the first treatment that has been shown to reduce mortality in COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen or respiratory support," said Ghebreyesus of dexamethasone, which reduced the mortality of ventilator patients in the trial by a third.

"This is great news and I congratulate the UK Government, the University of Oxford and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this life-saving scientific advance," he said in a statement.

Currently, 50 percent of COVID-19 patients who need a ventilator do not survive, according to BBC News.

Dexamethasone, which has been used since the 1960s as an anti-inflammatory for arthritis and asthma patients, is inexpensive and widely available.

Researchers from the University of Oxford said the drug also reduced deaths in patients with oxygen coronavirus by a fifth. Results showed no improvement in those with a milder form of the disease.

"Dexamethasone is the first drug that has been shown to improve survival in COVID-19," Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the University of Oxford and principal investigator of the trial, said in a statement. "The survival benefit is clear and great in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment."

The findings have not yet been published or peer reviewed.

The WHO said it looked forward to the full analysis of the results.

"Assuming that when it goes through a peer review, it stays, and these are well-established researchers, it's a breakthrough, a breakthrough," said Dr. Sam Parnia, a pulmonologist and associate professor of medicine at New York University. . to The New York Times. "I can't stress how important this could be."

Horby said dexamethasone will become the standard for seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the UK.

The findings are part of the world's largest clinical trial of the drug in the treatment of the virus.

Investigators said 5,000 lives could have been saved in the UK if dexamethasone had been used since the start of the pandemic, the BBC reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the results a "remarkable British scientific achievement."

The only other drug that has been clinically shown to benefit coronavirus patients is remdesivir, an Ebola drug with limited supplies that reduces the length of the virus. The results of the trials have not shown that it can reduce mortality, according to the BBC.

The news comes as cases skyrocket in several states as companies begin to reopen.

"When I watch TV and I see pictures of people congregating in bars when the location they are in indicates that they shouldn't be doing that, it's very risky," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert at the United States, he told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

The White House said the increase in cases is due to an increase in evidence, but Fauci, who said he has not spoken to President Trump in weeks, told the Journal in some states that "it cannot be explained by the increased testing. "