Who Are Houseparty Co-Founders Ben Rubin & Sima Sistani

Find out more about Ben Rubin and Sima Sistani, the co-founders of the social media app that has proven to be very popular with users, Houseparty.

Ben Rubin and Sima Sistani are the two minds behind the smartphone app and web service, Houseparty. The live streaming social network has proven popular thanks to its fun and entertaining features that are perfectly suited to a socially distant lifestyle. From playing mobile games like Heads Up! With friends to answer trivia questions to attend live chat sessions and music performances, there is plenty to do at Houseparty.

Houseparty offers a great opportunity for users to experience the mechanism of living with family and friends, playing and relaxing together. Something that is even more useful with everyone forced to practice social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rubin, co-founder of Houseparty, ran and ran Meerkat, a mobile app that allowed users to stream and stream live content to Twitter or Facebook. Rubin met his current business partner, Sistani, at South by Southwest, where he was promoting Meerkat and promoting. Eventually, Sistani joined Rubin and the Meerkat team, after previously co-founding Rogue Paper, and holding highly esteemed positions as Director of Mobile Growth at Yahoo! and head of media on Tumblr.

Meerkat was highly appreciated by its users for its simplicity and ease of use, considering that it only took two clicks to start working. The number of people using the app skyrocketed after its Product Hunt debut, and it turned out to be particularly popular with Twitter users. Despite Meerkats' critical and commercial success, Rubin and Sistani understood that going live was not everyone's preference, and especially publicly. This reason led them to work on a clandestine beta of Houseparty, built on the foundation of improving real-life connections (imported from Facebook and Twitter) and experiences through social games, open or blocked chat parties, and conversations. continuous. How The edge Previously reported, Sistani was recently promoted to CEO of Houseparty, and has since taken great strides to partner with gaming and media companies to bring more games and options to the platform, such as screen sharing.

A perfect application for these unprecedented times

One of the many reasons behind Houseparty's success is the joint effort made by Rubin and Sistani before the app's lunch. Back then, Sistani was chief operating officer and took schools in the Midwest and Southeast United States to conduct market research on the Houseparty beta, while Rubin and the engineering team focused on releasing new versions. every week based on public comments. This helped the team navigate technical uncertainties, backend-related issues, build and design features that were easy to use, resolve privacy complaints, and improve the overall video chat experience.

From the beginning, Houseparty has witnessed rapid growth and positive recognition from its users. However, it wasn't until March of this year that the social media platform experienced a huge increase in usage duration and number of downloads. It was one of the preferred destinations for teens, college students, and students in the United States, and since the spread of COVID-19, Houseparty has attracted more users from different age groups. When Rubin and Sistani set out to create a social network that could be used by anyone, and at any time, to have long conversations, build relationships, and keep everyone entertained, they are unlikely to anticipate a time when millions of people would trust Houseparty for its accessibility and experience during a pandemic. At Houseparty, they knowingly but unknowingly created a smartphone and web service designed to help a socially distant way of life.

