WHO believes protests are important amid coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization momentarily halted its discussion of the coronavirus pandemic to address global protests taking place against police violence and racial inequality.

Demonstrations have moved to Europe and Africa and have continued in the US. USA After George Floyd's death, after Officer Derek Chauvin was seen kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

"The WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday during a press conference.

His comments come amid fears from health officials who believe the protests could lead to a more widespread spread of the coronavirus, after months of orders to stay home to limit the spread of the virus. Thousands have gathered the massive demonstrations that have seen many without masks, and some singing, shouting or singing.

Whether more cases are created from the protests will probably not be known for a couple of weeks due to the 2-14 day incubation period for the virus. It remains a delicate balance due to the importance of fighting political brutality while protecting the lives of people from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We encourage all protesters around the world to do it safely," added Tedros, "Wash your hands, cover your cough, and wear a mask if you attend a protest."

He advised people to keep a safe distance from others and to stay sick in their homes, according to NPR.

"The riskiest situation is being close to a case, particularly a symptomatic case, of COVID-19," said Michael Ryan, director of the WHO's health emergency program, according to the media organization.

Kansas health officials announced Friday that a resident tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a recent unmasked protest.

Officials from the Lawrence-Douglas County Department of Public Health said the person attended a protest in downtown Lawrence on May 31. They advised anyone who attended the rally to isolate themselves and control their symptoms.

"It is the perfect setup for the spread of the virus in the sense of creating some spots that could become a few waves," Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the president's Coronavirus Task Force, told the WTOP-FM radio station. Trump. Washington, DC last Friday.

The coronavirus is believed to spread mainly from person to person over short distances, the CDC added.

"When I sat in front of the television and watched the screen go from Washington, D.C., to New York City, to Los Angeles, to Philadelphia, I was very concerned," Fauci told the Sunday Times in London. "I was going,‘ Oh my god. I hope this doesn't slow us down much. " (After all the work trying to keep my physical distance and doing everything, I was very concerned that we could see a resurgence. "

Protests worldwide are expected to continue in the coming days, according to NPR, while Floyd's burial service will take place Tuesday in Houston.

