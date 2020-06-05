WHO changes guidance on masks and urges governments to encourage people to wear them

Spain's government aims to reopen the country for tourism in July. The Prime Ministers of Spain and Italy sent a joint letter on Thursday to the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, asking her to take the initiative so that in the European Union, "the lifting of restrictions on our internal borders must be carried out carried out in a coordinated and non-discriminatory manner, "said the letter.

Just over half of the population of Spain will advance next Monday to the final phase of downscaling, which will allow more activities and movements, as the government lifts additional containment measures that have been implemented since March to combat the pandemic of coronavirus, the government announced Friday. .

After 82 days under "the strictest state of emergency in Europe," the country is steadily moving towards a "new normal," Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said during a press conference on Friday.

Parts of Spain advance to phase 3 of reopening: Starting next Monday, "52% of the Spanish population will be in phase 3 and 48% in phase 2," said Illa.

No part of Spain will remain in the more restrictive phase 1.

Authorities say that the territories with the least number of new coronavirus cases and the best preparation for any new outbreak are advancing to phase 3, including the nation's main beaches: the Balearic and Canary Islands of Spain, and Andalusia, with its long Mediterranean coast.

But the Madrid region and the Barcelona metropolitan area will move only to Phase 2, which allows the interior seats of restaurants and shopping malls to be reopened, but only 40 percent of the capacity of its customers. The two largest cities were the areas most affected in Spain by the coronavirus.

Starting on June 8, phase 3 territories will be administered by their respective regional governments, rather than the Spanish government, and regions can decide whether a particular territory is ready "to end the state of alarm and move to new normal. This could be before June 21, "said Illa.

Some context: Spain and Italy are among the countries most affected in Europe by Covid-19, and their powerful tourist sectors have suffered, which is why the two prime ministers asked the EC to base border openings on "common, clear and epidemiological criteria" .

Several EU countries have talked about opening borders, closed due to Covid-19, at different times. The Spanish parliament this week approved a final extension to the nation's state of emergency, which began on March 14 and will now continue until June 21, or just over three months in total.

The Minister of Health, once again, asked for caution in these final steps of the de-escalation process, so as not to back down in the fight against Covid-19.