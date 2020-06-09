WHO clarifies comments on asymptomatic spread of coronavirus: "There is much unknown"

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director for the response to coronavirus and head of its emerging diseases and zoonoses unit, said during a press conference in Geneva on Monday that "it still seems strange that an asymptomatic person actually transmits to a secondary individual "

But then on Tuesday, during live Q&A, he clarified "this is a great unknown."

"Most of the transmission that we know of is that people who have symptoms transmit the virus to other people through infectious droplets, but there are a subset of people who don't develop symptoms and they really understand how many people don't have symptoms, we still We don't have that answer, "said Van Kerkhove.

"We know that some people who are asymptomatic, or some people who have no symptoms, can transmit the virus," he said. "So what we need to understand better is how many people in the population have no symptoms and, separately, how many of those people transmit it to others."

Van Kerkhove had said Monday that what appears to be asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 often turn out to be cases of mild illness.

"When we go back and say how many of them were really asymptomatic, we found out that many of them have really mild illness," Van Kerkhove said Monday.

"They are not Covid symptoms in quotes, which means they have not yet developed a fever, may not have had a significant cough, or may not have difficulty breathing, but some may have mild illness," Van Kerkhove said. "That said, we know that there may be truly asymptomatic people."

Van Kerkhove added that he was referring to reports from WHO member states when he made his comments on Monday.

"What I was referring to yesterday at the press conference was very few studies, about two or three published studies that really try to follow asymptomatic cases, so people who are infected, over time, and then examine all their contacts and see how many additional people were infected, "said Van Kerkhove.

"And that's a very small subset of studies. So I was answering a question at the press conference. I wasn't declaring a WHO policy or anything like that," he said. "Because this is so largely unknown, and there are so many unknowns around this, some model groups have tried to estimate what proportion of asymptomatic people they can transmit."

How the virus spreads

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, also said during live Q&A that there is still much to learn about the possible asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus.

"Any proportion of disease is transmitted from asymptomatic individuals, as Maria said, that is unknown," said Ryan.

"I am absolutely convinced that this is happening. The question is how much," he said. "There is a lot to answer about this. There is a lot that is unknown."

"Trying to cut the salami very well"

Whether someone is presymptomatic or simply experiencing very mild symptoms is not important to the person receiving the transmission, said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University and a long-time adviser to the CDC.

"I thought they were getting very nervous and trying to cut the salami very well," Schaffner said of the WHO's comments Monday about the asymptomatic spread.

"You can be vertical and feel 100% or virtually 100% and go about your daily business and not realize that you are infected and capable of transmitting the virus," said Schaffner. "How do we inhibit transmission of the virus by these people who perform their full range of normal activities? The answer is social distancing and wearing masks and good hand hygiene and staying away from crowds. That is the formula. "

Liam Smeeth, professor of clinical epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said he was "quite surprised" by Van Kerkhove's original comments.

"It runs counter to my scientific impressions so far that suggest asymptomatic people (people who never have symptoms) and pre-symptomatic people are a major source of infection for others," Smeeth said in a written statement distributed by Science. Media, based in the UK. Center on Tuesday.

"This is the main basis for steps such as self-isolation and blocking: steps that we know from yesterday's two Nature documents have greatly reduced the number of people infected and have prevented millions of deaths worldwide," he said. He was referring to an investigation that estimates that closure measures through early April prevented more than 500 million coronavirus infections in six countries.

"There is still scientific uncertainty, but the asymptomatic infection could be in about 30% to 50% of cases," Smeeth said. "The best scientific studies to date suggest that up to half of the cases were infected from asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people."