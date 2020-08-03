WHO completes part of investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in China

The World Health Organization has laid the groundwork in China for its research into the origins of the coronavirus, as the agency's chief warned on Monday, there may never be a "silver bullet" for the deadly disease.

The WHO dispatched two experts, an animal health expert and an epidemiologist, to the country early last month to investigate how the virus leaped from animal to human.

A larger team, led by WHO, made up of Chinese and international experts, will begin studying the origins of the virus in Wuhan, where it was originally believed to have come from a wet market.

"Epidemiological studies will begin in Wuhan to identify the potential source of infection in the earliest cases," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual press conference on Monday.

Tedros touted the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine as "unprecedented," but warned that the virus may be present forever.

"Several vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent infection in people," he said. "However, there is no silver bullet at the moment, and there may never be."

Speaking at the press conference at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Tedros urged people around the world to continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and wash their hands.

"The message to people and governments is clear:‘ Do it all, "he said.

More than 18 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, with 689,625 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

