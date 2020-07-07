WHO: Coronavirus & # 39; accelerating & # 39 ;, more tests are not strictly guilty

The coronavirus continues to rise worldwide, noting that the increase in cases over the past month and a half means there could be an increase in deaths, a senior official at the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday.

"In April and May, we were dealing with 100,000 cases per day," said Dr. Michael Ryan during a press conference on Tuesday. "Today we are dealing with 200,000 per day."

"What we have seen during the month of June is an acceleration in the number of cases, what has not yet accelerated with that, is the number of deaths."

Ryan said coronavirus-related deaths appear to be stable, but cautioned that this could be due to the amount of "lag time" it takes for the virus to run its course.

"We have only really experienced this rapid increase in cases in the last five to six weeks," Ryan said. "So I don't think it's a surprise if deaths start to increase again."

Clinical patient care is also believed to be a contributing factor in reducing the number of deaths, but Ryan said the significant jump in cases is not simply due to increased evidence.

"This epidemic is accelerating," Ryan said Tuesday.

The United States saw spikes in coronavirus cases as of June, forcing some states to rethink their plans to reopen their economies, as the nation topped 130,000 deaths and has reported nearly 3 million cases.

"We are still knee deep in the first wave of this," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday on Livestream on social media.

"Instead of looking at the public health effort versus economic openness as if they were opposing forces … we should use the public health effort as a vehicle and a pathway to a safe reopening," Fauci said.

The Trump administration on Tuesday issued a formal WHO withdrawal notice, a move the president has been threatening since May.

The announcement has angered some American lawmakers.

"Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the US from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic, "Senator Bob Menéndez, D-N.J., tweeted Tuesday.

"Calling Trump's response to COVID chaotic and inconsistent does not do it justice. This will not protect the lives or interests of Americans: it leaves Americans sick and the United States alone," he added.

President Trump has been highly critical of the WHO and its handling of what he has called a pro-China bias after the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China in December.

A WHO spokesman said they are also monitoring China's management of a recent outbreak of bubonic plague and that it is being "well managed."

"At the moment, we don't consider it high-risk, but we are watching and monitoring it carefully," spokeswoman Margaret Harris said Tuesday.

China says it has largely eradicated the plague, but cases are still occasionally reported. The most recent case was reported on Sunday from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Four other cases were reported in November.

Plague can be fatal in 90 percent of patients if not treated with antibiotics.

"(The) bubonic plague has been with us and always is with us, for centuries," Harris said. "We are looking at the numbers of cases in China. It is being handled well."

The United States' withdrawal from the WHO will take effect in July 2021.

Associated Press contributed to this report.