Who has won the most NASCAR Cup races at Talladega Superspeedway?

Talladega Superspeedway has hosted some pretty wild Cup Series races over the years, but this Sunday could be one of the craziest so far.

The Geico 500 is run without practice or qualification due to the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, so drivers won't really know how their cars work until the green flag flies.

Given the track's history of "big" crashes due to nearby races taking place, NASCAR even decided to ban first-time contender James Davison from competing, instead of throwing him to the bottom.

Chase Elliott is the defending champion of the spring race, which is his only victory on the track. So who has more?

BRAD KESELOWSKI: 5 EARNINGS

Keselowski has the most wins at Talladega of any active driver and has a chance to outperform both of them this year.

DALE EARNHARDT JR .: 6 EARNINGS

If Dale Jr. learned anything from his father, it's how to drive in Talladega. The NASCAR offspring scored six wins on the track, including four record-breaking victories from October 2001 to April 2003.

JEFF GORDON: 6 EARNINGS

Gordon won six times at Talladega, but one may have felt more like a loss. His career win on April 29, 2007 placed him ahead of the late Dale Earnhardt on the all-time win list at 77, and it happened on Earnhardt's birthday, sparking boos and beer cans.

DALE EARNHARDT: 10 EARNINGS

The Intimidator's last career victory was at Talladega, when he defeated Kenny Wallace in an epic battle for the checkered flag by .119 seconds. But in 1993, he led Eddie Irvan across the finish line by just 0.02 seconds, which is tied for the fourth closest place in NASCAR history.

