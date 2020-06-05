Who hires? These companies – CNN

Kroger and its subsidiaries have expanded, like other large supermarket chains during the pandemic. The second largest grocery store in the United States is still looking to hire 6,800 people from coast to coast to keep up with consumer demand.

Kroger says he has hired more than 100,000 workers since mid-March and has focused on recruiting laid-off workers from restaurants, hotels and food service distributors.

The company is still looking to fill positions in its e-commerce, manufacturing and distribution center divisions.

Aldi

Aldi & # 39; s is looking to fill more than 4,000 job offers across the country. Most positions are for full-time and part-time sales associates, as well as store management. On May 28, the company announced that it was expanding its grocery pickup on the sidewalk Serving some 600 stores after testing the program in select markets.

Large batches

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer has more than 3,300 openings listed on their website, primarily for sales and administration functions in the United States. The positions are also available in the corporate accounting, logistics and distribution centers.

Big Lots sales have skyrocketed during the pandemic. President and CEO Bruce Thorn attributes the company's recent success to its e-commerce business, which grew 45% in its first fiscal quarter ending in early May, and kept physical stores open during Covid-19 closings. .

Port loading tools

The discount tools and equipment retailer has been opening new stores through country and currently has more than 3,000 openings listed on their website. Most of the roles are in retail sales, but the positions are also available in the company's distribution divisions and corporate offices.

L marks

the fighting parent company of Victoria & # 39; s Secret recently announced plans to focus their efforts on their Bath & Body Works division after years of failed efforts to revive their old lingerie chain.

The retail conglomerate currently lists on 660 openings , most of which are for sales support and sales positions at US Bath & Body Works, according to their website.

General dollar

Dollar General has been in a hiring spree since March and says he's still looking to fill roles in all business sectors , including its 16,500 stores nationwide, regional distribution centers, cold storage facilities and its corporate offices in Tennessee, according to a spokesperson.

"We are hiring on all those fronts right now," the spokesman said.

The variety store chain is one of the top retailers experiencing a surge in business during the coronavirus pandemic as consumers spend more on essential household items.

Food and delivery services

Buffalo Wild Wings

The sports bar chain wants to fill more than 6,100 job offers across the country, including more than 400 roles in California, according to its website. Most of the roles are for hosts, servers, cooks and managers.

Aramark

Doordash

The delivery company is looking to fill more than 200 roles , mainly in the United States. Her current career opportunities include positions in engineering, sales, marketing, public relations and compliance services.

Doordash recently brought forward the launch date for its Convenience business line, association chains like 7-Eleven and Circle K, which allows the company to deliver more groceries and essential household items.

Technology and games

PayPal

PayPal has seen a Increased demand for digital contactless payments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Online payment software service provider and its affiliates are hiring more than 800 people to fulfill roles in software development, according to their website. Other openings include positions in data science, technical product management, information security, risk operations, and compliance investigations.

On May 19, PayPal launched its contactless payment application feature, which allows customers to use a QR code to pay for products without changing cash or credit cards.

Epic games

Cary, North Carolina-based Fortnite makers are recruiting 113 people At the moment, according to his website, primarily for engineering and shared services roles.

The gaming industry has been booming in recent months as people trapped at home turn to more video game consoles for entertainment.

Riot games

The creators of the popular League of Legends e-sports platform are hiring 160 people for office positions worldwide, including around 100 positions at its corporate offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Twilio

Twilio has on 300 global job listings , including at least 78 positions in the United States. Shares of the San Francisco-based cloud communications company have skyrocketed recently, with more companies using its technology for text messages, emails, and video calls.

New York City recently signed an agreement with Twilio to use its technology to power its Covid-19 Contact Locator Initiative , according to a May 22 announcement.

Pharmaceutical and healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline

GSK currently has 2,340 openings listed on their careers page, which includes hundreds of roles in their medical / clinical and science / technology divisions. The UK-based company recently announced plans to manufacture Billion doses of assistant next year for industry partners to use while testing possible Covid-19 vaccines.

Adjuvants are ingredients used in vaccines to create a stronger immune response, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Aerospace and Defense

Raytheon Technologies

The defense and aerospace company slashed $ 2 billion in costs and laid off workers just a month ago, but spokesman Chris Johnson said the company's new talent acquisition effort has been fueled by growth in its business of defending.

ManTech International