Who is blocked from coming to the United States under Trump's latest ban?

There are a few exceptions. Among them, the proclamation says officials will develop regulations to allow entry of people treating Covid-19 patients or conducting research to help the United States combat the pandemic.
It will also develop similar standards to admit people who are critical to national security, necessary to aid the country's economic recovery, or essential to the United States' food supply chain. And the new measures don't apply to people who have already received valid visas.
Here's a look at what kinds of jobs are included in Trump's proclamation and how many people could be affected in each visa category.
H-1B visa
What type of work do these visas cover? The H-1B is better known as a visa for skilled technical workers, but workers from other industries, such as healthcare and the media, are also known to use these visas.
How many people could be affected: 29,000, according to MPI estimates, plus some 19,000 dependents with H-4 visas.
H-2B visa
What it is: According to the USCIS, the H-2B program allows American employers or agents "to bring foreign citizens to the United States to occupy temporary non-agricultural jobs."
How many people could be affected: 23,000, according to MPI.
J-1 visa
What type of work do these visas cover? Trump's proclamation lists a number of affected workers, including interns, apprentices, teachers, camp counselors, au pairs, and participants in summer work travel programs.
How many people could be affected: 72,000, according to MPI (plus some 11,000 dependents with J-2 visas).
L-1 visa
What type of work do these visas cover? Managers, executives and employees with specialized knowledge.
How many people could be affected: 6,000, according to MPI (plus about 7,000 dependents with L-2 visas).
