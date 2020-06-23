Who is blocked from coming to the United States under Trump's latest ban?







His argument: The devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has forced officials to do more to protect American jobs.

Business groups and immigrant rights advocates are crying. They say these restrictions will ultimately harm the economy, and they are accusing the Trump administration of using the public health crisis as a pretext to enact unnecessary immigration restrictions.

Unless you are a lawyer or an immigrant with experience navigating the US system. The alphabet soup of visas featured in Monday's proclamation can be difficult to decipher. The bottom line: A wide range of workers, from au pairs to software engineers, will be prevented from coming to the US. USA At least until January. And those restrictions could be extended.

There are a few exceptions. Among them, the proclamation says officials will develop regulations to allow entry of people treating Covid-19 patients or conducting research to help the United States combat the pandemic.

It will also develop similar standards to admit people who are critical to national security, necessary to aid the country's economic recovery, or essential to the United States' food supply chain. And the new measures don't apply to people who have already received valid visas. But even so, the Institute for Migration Policy Dear Some 167,000 temporary workers will be excluded from the United States as a result of these new restrictions, which take effect on Wednesday. Here's a look at what kinds of jobs are included in Trump's proclamation and how many people could be affected in each visa category.

J-1 visa 4 L-1 visa H-1B visa What it is: According to the USCIS, the H-1B visa category covers people who "work in a specialized occupation, participate in cooperative research and development projects administered by the United States Department of Defense, or are fashion models who have recognition and recognition national or international. " What type of work do these visas cover? The H-1B is better known as a visa for skilled technical workers, but workers from other industries, such as healthcare and the media, are also known to use these visas. How many people could be affected: 29,000, according to MPI estimates, plus some 19,000 dependents with H-4 visas. H-2B visa What it is: According to the USCIS, the H-2B program allows American employers or agents "to bring foreign citizens to the United States to occupy temporary non-agricultural jobs." What type of work do these visas cover? Generally, they apply to seasonal workers in a wide variety of industries, according to the National Immigration Forum, which includes landscaping, forestry, hospitality, and construction. How many people could be affected: 23,000, according to MPI. J-1 visa What it is: According to the Department of State, the J-1 visa is an exchange visitor visa for "individuals approved to participate in work and study-based exchange visitor programs." What type of work do these visas cover? Trump's proclamation lists a number of affected workers, including interns, apprentices, teachers, camp counselors, au pairs, and participants in summer work travel programs. How many people could be affected: 72,000, according to MPI (plus some 11,000 dependents with J-2 visas). L-1 visa What it is: According to the USCIS, the L visa category covers "temporary transfers within the company who work in managerial positions or have specialized knowledge." What type of work do these visas cover? Managers, executives and employees with specialized knowledge. How many people could be affected: 6,000, according to MPI (plus about 7,000 dependents with L-2 visas).

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.






