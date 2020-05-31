Who is Burt Jenner and how does he relate to Kylie and Kendall?

With Keeping Up With The Kardashians taking a COVID-19 parenthesis, fans are desperate to learn more about other family members like Burt Jenner.

As speculation continues to circle the expected return of the second half of keeping up with the KardashiansNew family affiliates are now the center of attention in an effort to keep the tycoon family's overstretched train. A couple of days ago, fans introduced themselves to the new celebrity, "Kirby Jenner," who recently did a KUWTK series derived at the behest of Kris and Kendall; But now fans have a new interest in lifelong family outcast Burt Jenner.

Burt, instead of being a comic influencer, is actually part of the Jenner family. One reason fans may not have heard of him is because he's Caitlyn Jenner's older son. Burt is a 41-year-old racing driver and the son of Caitlyn along with his ex-wife, Chrystie Crownover. Burt was born during Caitlyn and Chrystie's marriage, which originated in 1972 before divorcing later in 1981.

Burt has surprisingly led a life off the radar for quite some time. Apart from minor appearances in KUWTK and I am Cait, He has been relatively little associated with stardom in his family. As a half brother to Kylie and Kendall, he shares a limited connection with his stepsisters, in part because of their huge age difference, but possibly because of the gap between the two families. After the release of Caitlyn Jenner's revealing book, her children have not been Kris Jenner's biggest fans.

Caitlyn released the book The secrets of my life In 2017, she filed some shocking complaints against the Kardashian family matriarch. Since then, the second half of the Jenner family has kept their support firmly behind their mercurial guardian. Naturally, this is what has kept family members like Burt out and out of the Kardashian-Jenner family's spotlight. But it's hard to imagine Burt fitting in with the family as it is.

The elusive figure appears to be the epitome of a man's man, with his macho facial beard and bulky physical features. Taking an initial look at Burt, one could immediately guess that he spends long hours fixing cars and units at high speeds against other racers. To be fair, aside from his lack of family connection and fame, Burt has been quite successful in his own right.

He currently has a popular YouTube channel with over 1 million views documenting his career breaks. It also has a successful dog daycare called "West LA Dogs". As more of a "sibling" element to the Kardashian-Jenner family saga, it's worth considering that Kris might be better off including Burt more in his family's exhibits. This would certainly be a scope for a broader range of people and Kris has recently been smart enough to recruit Kendall's fake twin brother "Kirby" to debut in another KUWTK spin off the reality show. But whatever the case may be, fans can only hope for a future with Kardashian-Jenners and Burt, tuning into the new season of keeping up with the Kardashians that airs this fall. This is to have more of Burt in the next episodes.

